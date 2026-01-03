The Astrology Behind January's Full Moon + 3 Rituals To Work With It, From Astrologers
It's officially a new calendar year, which means the first full moon of 2026 is upon us. And this time around, it's in the sign of cozy and comforting Cancer.
Here's what to know about the astrology happening behind the scenes during this moon, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind January's full moon
This month's full moon is set to peak on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 5:03 a.m. EST, and in the sign of sensitive Cancer, we can all expect big feelings under these moonbeams.
As the AstroTwins explain, the Cancer full moon illuminates your sector of kinfolk and caring, spotlighting the holiday afterglow...or aftermath. "Cancer is the sign of home and family, and the 'festive season' can stir up quite a lot around these topics," the twins note.
You could use this weekend to recover from all the hubbub with some deep nurturing, for instance, or you might finally get a chance to deeply connect with loved ones as things settle into a post-holiday groove, the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen.
And considering this moon puts the spotlight on your home, they add this is also a great time to turn yours into a cozy sanctuary for huddling in during the winter months ahead. You're going to want it, considering the emotions roused by this lunar light will be anything but mild.
"With the moon opposing peacemaker Venus and combative Mars (both in Capricorn), your unprocessed feelings could manifest as an angry outburst, a torrent of tears, or even as extreme fatigue," the twins write.
With all that being said, this is an excellent moon for doing something cathartic and/or self soothing. As the twins suggest, you could ask a nurturing friend or relative for advice, or pour a mug of tea and fill up a few journal pages. And if your house still looks the way it did the day after Christmas, they add, use this domestic full moon to get things back in order.
3 rituals to work with the full moon in Cancer
Host a full moon circle
What better way to kick off a new calendar year than with a full moon circle? According to the twins, the Wolf Moon (AKA January's full moon) is a great time to hang out with your own wolf pack and let out a collective howl.
You can do releasing rituals together, meditate, journal, set intentions for the new year, and/or exchange stories. It's entirely up to you and your friends, but here's our guide to full moon circles for inspiration.
Take a ritual bath
As a water sign, the Cancer full moon is an excellent time to take a ritual bath for cleansing. You can incorporate your preferred essential oils and crystals and visualize the water purifying you.
Of course, if you live somewhere near a natural body of water, you might take a dip outside. (Hello, cold plunge!) In any case, working with the healing element of water is a great way to release under these moonbeams.
Here's our full guide to spiritual baths for more information.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, it's never a bad idea to consult your tarot cards for clarity, and this is the perfect opportunity for a New Year's full moon spread. If you aren't sure what to ask, here's a simple four-card spread to try:
- What am I letting go of as I moved forward into 2026?
- What is my intuition trying to tell me?
- Where could I use more emotional safety and security in my life?
- How can I healthily express emotions and boundaries?
The takeaway
It may be a new calendar year, but this cathartic full moon is about letting go and purging old emotional narratives. Whatever comes up for you, trust that it's surfacing so you can release it, making space for what's to come in 2026.