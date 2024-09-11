What can be quite frustrating is that the explanation behind vertigo is sometimes idiopathic in that its cause of origin is unknown or unexplainable by science, says Remenyi. "While highly uncertain and upsetting for folks who receive this diagnosis, it can be an invitation to surrender and search more deeply for the inner strength to overcome chronic vertigo symptoms, using the wisdom of the body and not leaning too heavily on diagnosis, cures, or external fixes."