 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Can Lentils Give You Food Poisoning? We Asked A Registered Dietitian

Can Lentils Give You Food Poisoning? We Asked A Registered Dietitian

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
Can Lentils Give You Food Poisoning? A Registered Dietitian Weighs In

Image by Helen Rushbrook / Stocksy

June 23, 2022 — 12:03 PM

When you think of food poisoning, what comes to mind? Meat? Sure. Dairy? Most definitely. But legumes? As it turns out, maybe. It’s a good rule of thumb to be aware of the implications of really any food you’re eating, but the question is whether or not this extends to everyone's favorite plant-based protein source: lentils.

Maintaining a healthy understanding of how certain foods may affect you if they’re consumed cooked or raw can be helpful in preserving your digestive system (and giving you peace of mind), so we got to the bottom of whether or not you should be concerned about lentils potentially wreaking havoc on your body.

Can lentils give you food poisoning?

Lentils are perhaps one of the most diverse legumes you could include within your plant-based diet to fuel up on fiber and protein. However, potential issues may arise if they're not cooked adequately. “Consuming raw or undercooked lentils has been shown to cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and gastrointestinal discomfort caused by the lectins in lentils,” says registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

So, what are lectins? 

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts

headshots of mbg functional nutrition training faculty

Lentils contain a specific form of protein called lectins, which may cause issues in the body, as Cording shares. This type of protein is also found in plant-based foods such as soybeans and peanuts.

“However, lectins are broken down by heat (in this case, bringing the lentils to a boil and then simmering until they’re tender), so it’s fine to consume them after they’ve been cooked,” explains Cording of the lectin content in lentils. It’s best to think about preparing your legumes like preparing meat in order to avoid potential problems—cook them as directed.

How you can reduce the risk of potential food poisoning from lentils.

While it's always important to cook your lentils entirely to keep yourself safe, there are other ways you may be able to lower your risk of potential lectin-related food poisoning. “Soaking the lentils before cooking is also believed to help neutralize the lectins,” notes Cording. Pressure-cooking them may be helpful, as well.

It’s unlikely that tasting a small bite of undercooked lentils will cause any digestive issues, but Cording warns that eating a full portion is more likely to lead to concerning symptoms. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Your ideal lentil serving size.

Plant-based eaters can breathe a sigh of relief—there’s really no hard and fast upper-limit to how many lentils you can eat in a day. That being said, lentils are naturally packed with fiber (nine grams per half cup), and an excess of fiber may be linked to GI discomfort, as well. “Eating more than a cup or so of cooked lentils would likely feel physically uncomfortable regardless of how well they are cooked,” notes Cording.

There are also plenty of other protein options available for vegetarian or vegan diets, so if you feel you need a break from lentils try tofu, black beans, and even nutritional yeast to help fuel and satisfy your body.

The takeaway.

Ultimately, it's not necessary to nix lentils: They're an excellent, versatile source of protein and fiber, which can nourish the body. Just remember that following a plant-based diet doesn’t exempt you from the possibility of food poisoning, but rest-assured: cooking your food thoroughly (including lentils) before consumption will significantly reduce your chances.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

If You've Been Feeling Foggy Lately, This Supplement Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
If You've Been Feeling Foggy Lately, This Supplement Can Help
Integrative Health

Want A Healthier Gut? Eat This Many Fruits & Veggies Per Week

Hannah Frye
Want A Healthier Gut? Eat This Many Fruits & Veggies Per Week
Integrative Health

5 Types Of Food That Can Support Sun-Protection From The Inside Out

Amy Shapiro, M.S., R.D., CDN
5 Types Of Food That Can Support Sun-Protection From The Inside Out
Integrative Health

This One Daily Habit Gives Me So Much Peace Of Mind For My Health

Colleen Wachob
This One Daily Habit Gives Me So Much Peace Of Mind For My Health
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Supplementation Can Extend Your Life & Health Span, New Study Reveals

Morgan Chamberlain
Vitamin D Supplementation Can Extend Your Life & Health Span, New Study Reveals
Beauty

The "Clean Girl Aesthetic" Aces Simple Makeup — But You Need To Know Its Origin

Jamie Schneider
The "Clean Girl Aesthetic" Aces Simple Makeup — But You Need To Know Its Origin
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Is How Long You Should Be Peeing, According To A Pelvic Floor Specialist

Merrell Readman
This Is How Long You Should Be Peeing, According To A Pelvic Floor Specialist
Love

75% Of Singles Want To Avoid This Common First-Date Activity, Hinge Finds

Sarah Regan
75% Of Singles Want To Avoid This Common First-Date Activity, Hinge Finds
Integrative Health

Stay Hydrated All Day Long With These 7 Expert Thirst-Quenching Tips

Jamie Schneider
Stay Hydrated All Day Long With These 7 Expert Thirst-Quenching Tips
Integrative Health

Why The World Needs Health Coaches Now More Than Ever + How You Can Help

Jason Wachob
Why The World Needs Health Coaches Now More Than Ever + How You Can Help
Integrative Health

3 Unexpected Things That Can Mess With Your Gut (Even We Were Shocked)

Jason Wachob
3 Unexpected Things That Can Mess With Your Gut (Even We Were Shocked)
Recipes

We Made The Viral Cowboy Caviar Recipe Even Healthier With This One Ingredient

Merrell Readman
We Made The Viral Cowboy Caviar Recipe Even Healthier With This One Ingredient
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/can-lentils-give-you-food-poisoning

Your article and new folder have been saved!