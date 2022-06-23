Can Lentils Give You Food Poisoning? A Registered Dietitian Weighs In

When you think of food poisoning, what comes to mind? Meat? Sure. Dairy? Most definitely. But legumes? As it turns out, maybe. It’s a good rule of thumb to be aware of the implications of really any food you’re eating, but the question is whether or not this extends to everyone's favorite plant-based protein source: lentils.

Maintaining a healthy understanding of how certain foods may affect you if they’re consumed cooked or raw can be helpful in preserving your digestive system (and giving you peace of mind), so we got to the bottom of whether or not you should be concerned about lentils potentially wreaking havoc on your body.