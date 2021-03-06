Everything To Know About Having Sex Outdoors, In Case You're Curious

There are definitely benefits to having sex outdoors: If you're a big nature buff, nothing sounds more romantic than making love out in the woods, under the stars, or in your tent. You feel connected to nature, and it brings an element of the sacred into your typical bedroom routine. It's exciting, it's different, and it's a great way for you and your partner to connect in a new way. And not for nothing, the potential to get caught can be thrilling, if you're into that kind of thing.

That said, having sex outdoors—depending on where you do it—can get you into legal trouble. In most states, public sex is illegal, as it's considered lewd behavior, exhibitionism, or indecent exposure. Most states qualify it as a misdemeanor, and you risk getting arrested and potentially added to a sex offender registry should you get caught. If you're in a tent or a car, that may not qualify as public sex—but be sure to look into the laws in your area, and obviously, steer clear of crowded public areas.

Add that to considerations like poison ivy, ticks, and the potential of getting nature bits in your personal bits, outdoor sex gets a little tricky.