Everything To Know About Having Sex Outdoors, In Case You're Curious

14 Tips & Tricks For Having Actually Good Camping Sex
Of all the places to have sex, there's something wonderfully primal and mystical about doing the deed in the great outdoors. And it can be—when you come prepared. But when you're not, your romantic romp in nature may just be more uncomfortable than anything. So, before you and your lover go on your next outdoor trip, here are some keys to keep in mind to make camping sex work.
Having sex outdoors.
There are definitely benefits to having sex outdoors: If you're a big nature buff, nothing sounds more romantic than making love out in the woods, under the stars, or in your tent. You feel connected to nature, and it brings an element of the sacred into your typical bedroom routine. It's exciting, it's different, and it's a great way for you and your partner to connect in a new way. And not for nothing, the potential to get caught can be thrilling, if you're into that kind of thing.
That said, having sex outdoors—depending on where you do it—can get you into legal trouble. In most states, public sex is illegal, as it's considered lewd behavior, exhibitionism, or indecent exposure. Most states qualify it as a misdemeanor, and you risk getting arrested and potentially added to a sex offender registry should you get caught. If you're in a tent or a car, that may not qualify as public sex—but be sure to look into the laws in your area, and obviously, steer clear of crowded public areas.
Add that to considerations like poison ivy, ticks, and the potential of getting nature bits in your personal bits, outdoor sex gets a little tricky.
Tips and tricks.
1. Wear the proper attire.
Whether you're out hiking or getting cozy in your tent, there's nothing sexy about being freezing. Go for clothes that are warm, Dri-FIT, and comfortable. As certified sex coach Gigi Engle tells mbg, "Elastic bands are your friend. Use them to your advantage. You know what I mean here: Be able to pull them up and down quickly."
Make sure you bring options for layers, with easy access in mind, notes certified sex therapist Tammy Nelson, Ph.D. "Most likely you'll be cold when you're making love. Even in the desert it can be freezing at night, so wear layers."
2. Make sure your tent is well-equipped.
As far as comfort goes, your tent setup can really make or break the experience. If you don't want to be limited by space, you'll want a big tent. And if you're camping in the summertime, opt for one that has a screen area for a bit of ventilation. As avid campers know, nothing gets hot and steamy faster than a tent on a summer's day.
In addition to that, "The ground is always more uncomfortable than you think," Nelson says. "A good sleeping bag is great, but bring something to put underneath your blankets or bag." Not only will this add cushion, but it can also help prevent dampness.
"Bring along waterproof gear," Engle adds. "Be sure you're prepared to stay dry because no one wants to bang when they're cold and damp." One other thing that may be nice to have is a two-person sleeping bag, for extra closeness.
3. Pack the essentials.
If sex is on the agenda for your camping trip, you'll need some additional essentials on top of your usual camping gear. Engle notes to be sure any sex toys you're bringing are fully charged—or you could even go for battery-operated ones. "Take along a good water-based lube and some cleanup wipes," she adds. And for the sake of safer sex—and a clean tent—you'll probably want to bring some condoms depending on the kind of sex acts you'll be engaging in.
Here's a packing list if you intend to have camping sex:
- A roomy tent that will keep you dry and also allows for some airflow
- Dri-FIT clothing and gear
- A mat or cushion for underneath your sleeping bag—or even an air mattress
- Extra pillows and blankets for comfort
- Water-based lube (single-use packets are great)
- Sanitary wipes and toilet paper
- Your favorite (charged or battery-operated) sex toys and any other props you like
- Condoms, if applicable
- All-natural bug spray
- A speaker, should you need to help camouflage your noises with some background tunes
4. Leave no trace.
As always with any hiking or camping trip, leave no trace. Whatever you bring to your campsite should be taken with you when you go, and that includes anything like the packaging from your single-use lube packets, any used condoms, wipes, toilet paper, etc. As soon as you get settled at your campsite, get a garbage bag going right away, to mitigate any sort of littering.
5. Keep it simple.
"Avoid anything that is too complicated," Engle tells mbg. "As fun as it may seem to get all adventurous, the sheer thrill of being in the great outdoors is plenty." Whether you're in a tent or you found a secluded spot in the woods, keep your positions simple and just have fun. "You don't need to get too acrobatic with it and wind up needing to call an ambulance in the middle of a forest," she adds. Check out the list of recommended outdoor sex positions, below.
6. Find a secluded location.
Last but not least, keep it low-key. Not only could it ruin the moment for you, but you could get in legal trouble if someone catches you. Privacy is essential, so ensure it. Nelson adds that there's nothing wrong with having sex in the car, should you enjoy the security of a locked door.
On top of that, if you're at a public campground and there are other camps set up nearby, do try to be a good neighbor and keep it quiet. Remember to turn off any lanterns in your tent—shadows are a thing.
Best sex positions to try while camping:
1. Standing doggy-style
Out on a hike and a sexy moment strikes? No need to get back to your tent—as long as you're in a secluded and safe spot. Engle recommends standing doggy-style in this case, which is exactly what it sounds like. This position doesn't require you to get on the ground, and the person receiving can brace themselves on a tree or rock for support.
2. Three-legged dog
Another standing option for when you're actually outside as opposed to in a tent, Engle suggests, is three-legged dog. With both partners standing facing each other, one partner lifts their leg and wraps it around the hip of the other. If there's a height difference between you, this is a good opportunity to work with your environment and find something to stand on, such as a rock, to get you both at the right height.
3. Oral sex
Whether for foreplay or the main event, oral sex is a great option when you're in a tent because it doesn't require all that much space. Engle recommends it, and you can either take turns or do 69, but the point is, you won't be hitting your head on the top of your tent. Mutual masturbation is also a great option to keep in mind.
4. Spooning
Spooning doubles as a sex and cuddling position, and it's done with both partners lying down. Again, the object here is to not require too much space. Spooning is romantic and intimate, and it's a great opportunity to break in that two-person sleeping bag. Just be sure you're prepared to clean up.
5. Lotus
The lotus sex position is another good one to do in your tent, so long as your tent is tall enough to sit up in. One partner sits on the other's lap, cross-legged, and you have sex from there, or engage in other sensual things like nipple play, neck kissing, etc. Lotus is very intimate and can really deepen the already romantic experience.
Safety and things to keep in mind:
Keep in mind the legal ramifications.
The biggest thing here is to make sure the two of you aren't going to get yourselves in trouble should you get caught by a park ranger or an unsuspecting family on a hike. In most places, it's not legal to have sex outdoors. If you're willing to take the risk, heed these precautions seriously.
Watch out for wildlife and poisonous vegetation.
"Remember that wildlife is wild," Nelson notes. "Ticks, mosquitoes, snakes, and plants like poison ivy and poison oak are real." Be mindful of where you set up your camp, and/or where you stop for some sexy time during your hike. And with wild animals in mind, avoid any pleasant-smelling candles, lubes, or lotions, so you don't attract hungry critters.
Avoid getting unwanted substances near your private areas.
"Bring real toilet paper and wipes to do your business in the great outdoors," Nelson says, adding to be sure not to use "any kind of leaf or plant against your skin," as it could be poisonous or have insects on it. If you want to use bug spray, definitely go for an all-natural option, and avoid any toxic chemicals down there.
The bottom line.
Having sex in the great outdoors is a great way to spice up your sex life and enjoy all the benefits of love-making and nature at the same time. When the right precautions are in place and you're properly prepared, outdoor sex can be a wonderfully romantic and exciting thing for both partners.
"Don't put a ton of pressure on performance," Engle says. "Snuggle, kiss, jack each other off. Enjoy the intimate time together and the quiet of nature. Do whatever feels comfortable for you two."
