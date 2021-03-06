Everything To Know About Having Sex Outdoors, In Case You're Curious

There are definitely benefits to having sex outdoors: If you're a big nature buff, nothing sounds more romantic than making love out in the woods, under the stars, or in your tent. You feel connected to nature, and it brings an element of the sacred into your typical bedroom routine. It's exciting, it's different, and it's a great way for you and your partner to connect in a new way. And not for nothing, the potential to get caught can be thrilling, if you're into that kind of thing.