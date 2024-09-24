Headspace is the perfect app for people who are new to meditation, while Calm better suits those who have some experience with it already and are simply looking for more guided experiences.

Personally, both Headspace and Calm have a special place on my meditation journey. I started to learn the basics of meditation with Headspace. I took a break because I finished all the basic meditation courses. I'm now converting to Calm because it has a broader variety of mindfulness tools to support my meditation practice—and it's prettier to look at.