I'm A Brow Specialist & This Is The One Thing I'd Never Do To My Brows

In beauty, brows are baseline. Consider them right up there with tending to your skin, smile, and hair. “If you care and focus on those foundations, if you embrace the things that are working for you, then you can build out from there in any direction you want. But first you need to pay attention to the basics to build a strong foundation,” says brow specialist Joey Healy, owner of his eponymous brow salon and brand.

In this week’s episode of Clean Beauty School, I chatted with Healy about the fundamentals of brow care. While brows take up a relatively small amount of real estate on your face, they have a big impact—so there was a lot to talk about. We share the opinion that it’s worth consulting with a brow specialist if you can: They are trained professionals, after all.

However, that’s not always accessible to everyone. And the good news is that there is plenty you can do at home! We talk at length about the basics of brow care in the episode, so it's worth a listen to get the full intel on how to best shape and style any brow shape. But for a sneak peek, here’s a tip from Healy on the correct way to trim your brows.