Not All Of The Zodiac Signs Are Bougie—But These 3 Definitely Are
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their own priorities, interests, and, well, spending habits. While some signs are more frugal or simply don't care about material things, for instance, others are more inclined to the finer things in life.
Of course, someone's sign is never a guarantee they'll be bougie, but the following three signs have a reputation for being lovers of luxury.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun sign, rising sign, or even Venus sign, which influences the things we're attracted and drawn to.
Taurus
The bougiest sign of them all is none other than...drumroll please...Taurus! And if you know anything about the bull of the zodiac, you're probably not surprised to see them at the top of this list.
Ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and pleasure, there's nothing a Taurus loves more than luxury. From the most decadent, indulgent meal at the hippest new restaurant to the designer bag on their arm, Taurus wants to be surrounded by opulence.
It makes sense when you consider this sign is also associated with the second house of money and material security. For Taurus, wealth and nice things aren't just for vanity—they may make them feel safe.
Capricorn
Up next, we have Capricorn, the hard-working and responsible sea goat of the zodiac. You might think these serious folks are all-work-no-play, but they still like to enjoy the finger things in life.
After all, they work so hard, why shouldn't they enjoy the fruits of their labor? As easily the most success-driven sign, Capricorn takes being bougie personally. It's a symbol of all their efforts paid off and, ultimately, what they're always striving for.
Success and financial abundance aren't just dreams for Capricorn, they're musts. Instilled in them is a deep desire be the best, and that definitely includes having the best things.
Leo
And finally, the third most bougie sign of the zodiac is Leo. Like the sun that rules it, Leo needs to shine—and flex on everyone else. It only makes sense that their lifestyle matches their big personality.
Leos tend to consider themselves celebrities in their own world, and celebrities, of course, have to look the part. They believe they deserve the best, and they're not in the interest of denying themselves the pleasure of nice things.
Leo is proud and regal and understands the importance of appearance and status symbols. If they want to be as respected and influential as they hope, that means being a model of bougie excellence.
The takeaway
Again, someone's sign never guarantees whether they'll be bougie or not. Every zodiac sign certainly has the capacity for a bougie streak—but if we had to pick the three most likely, it would have to be Taurus, Cap, and Leo.