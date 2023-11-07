I Took Clairvee For Vaginal Health For 2 Months — Here's What Happened
Like many people, I grew up learning that my vagina was self-sufficient. I don't use scented products in hopes of making it smell like roses, and I avoid gynecologist no-gos, like douches.
But as interest in vulva care continues to expand, I couldn't help but wonder if there was a way to also support my vaginal health. After all, I actively look for ways to promote a healthy gut and skin microbiome—shouldn't I be doing the same for my vaginal microbiome?
My piqued interest aligned well with a chance to test out Bonafide's Clairvee, a probiotic that helps to maintain a balanced vaginal microbiome.* After two months of taking Clairvee, I'm happy to say this tiny little capsule has changed the way I think about my own vaginal health.
Why a balanced vaginal microbiome matters
Your vaginal microbiome is composed of bacteria, fungi, archaea, and eukaryotes, which work together to maintain a balanced pH between 4 to 4.5. This optimal pH won't allow the growth of unwanted bacteria.
If you have a suboptimal vaginal microbial mix, there could be an imbalance of bad vs. good bacteria (more of the bad guys), leading to unusual discharge, odors, or even irritation.
Taking a vitamin for vaginal health, like Clarivee, could help restore vaginal microbiome balance.*
What's in Clarivee
The main ingredients in Clairvee include:
- 4 billion CFU of Lactobacillus acidophilus LA-142
- 1 billion CFU of Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN0013
- 50 mg of lactoferrin
- 400 mcg of folate
What is Clairvee used for
The primary ingredient in Clarivee is Lactobacillus acidophilus LA-14, which research shows can promote balanced vaginal microflora and vaginal pH.* The bacterium is paired with Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001, another probiotic linked to supporting vaginal health.*
Along with these probiotics, each capsule also contains 50mg of lactoferrin. Derived from milk, this protein acts as a prebiotic agent and has been studied for its ability to alter the vaginal microbiota composition.* (It also means the probiotic is not dairy-free.)
Methylated folate rounds out the formula, which is the bioactive form of folic acid. If you're unfamiliar, folate is essential to the methylation pathways that impact everything from cardiovascular to reproductive health, as well as energy production and detoxification.* And yes, it's in many supplements on the market (though not always in its most bioavailable form).
What you need to know about Clairvee
How to take Clairvee
As someone who has historically struggled to stay on my supplement routine, I love that you only need to take Clarivee 15 consecutive days each month. Life gets busy—and I love that there's flexibility to take Clairvee in a way that fits into my schedule.
And don't worry: The supplement is still supporting your vaginal microbiome all month long.*
What's more, this supplement is so easy to take. It's much smaller than a typical multivitamin and easy to swallow. Clairvee also doesn't leave behind any lingering flavors, like a few other supplements in my routine.
Does Clarivee go in the fridge
Real estate is hard to come by in my fridge, so I lean away from any supplements that take up valuable shelf space. Clarivee passes this test.
Although it's a probiotic, Clairvee is made with a dual-capsule technology. This means the probiotic formula is suspended in liquid folic acid and then sealed into a second capsule.
Beyond looking like a modern science experiment, this tech serves a bigger purpose. It slows down the release of the probiotics into your system, so your body can actually make the most of the ingested ingredients. It also means there's no refrigeration necessary.
How long does it take Clairvee to work
The brand conducted an open clinical study in which 95% of women experienced a reduction in odor after one month.†
While I love that Bonafide tests its formulas, I think it's worth noting the study was not peer-reviewed. What's more, these studies were completed with people who have moderate-to-more serious vaginal odor concerns.
Plus, it's important to remember that vaginal odor is totally normal and can be impacted by so many things—sex, menstruation, hot weather, and even diet.
My experience with Clairvee
As someone who cycle tracks to prevent pregnancy, I'm in tune with my body's natural ebbs and flows. I know how different parts of my menstrual cycle impact odors and discharge—and I know when something is not quite right with my vagina.
When I started taking Clairvee, I wasn't worried that my vaginal microbiome was all out of whack. Instead it felt like a safeguard against the moments when my vagina was struggling to keep things balanced (which eventually happens to every woman).*
Did I notice any changes? Surprisingly, yes. I typically have some discomfort right after my menstrual cycle as my body works to restore balance, but I was generally comfortable through all stages of my cycle when taking Clarivee.*
I also noticed a slight reduction in odor; I have an incredibly sensitive nose and feel like I can pick up on even the faintest odors. While I've never considered myself unnaturally smelly—again, every vagina has an odor—I will say my scent felt less strong.*
One time when my scent didn't change at all? After a super sweaty workout—but what can you really expect?
The pros & cons of Clairvee
- Provides strain-specific info
- Methylated folate (bioactive)
- Dual-cap technology for viability
- Expensive monthly cost without subscription
- Cheap, plastic packaging
- Contains dairy allergen (milk)
FAQ
Does Clairvee have side effects?
While I personally didn't experience any side effects with Clairvee, probiotics can cause comfort issues in the digestive system, including gas and regularity challenges. This formula also includes lactoferrin, which lactose-intolerant folks should avoid.
Is Clairvee FDA approved?
Clairvee, like all supplements, is not approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
The takeaway
It's time to stop ignoring our vaginal health when trying to optimize our supplement routine—and Clarivee is a great place to start. This shelf-stable probiotic blend restores balance in your vaginal microbiome through every stage of your menstrual cycle (or lack-thereof). It's easy to take, leaves no lingering taste, and supports general comfort all month long.*
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle Digital Group and Cosmopolitan, her love of products (and a good deal) led her to the commerce space, and she joined Meredith Corporation as its first health and wellness-focused shopping writer. During this time, her byline appeared in Health, Shape, InStyle, People, and Travel Leisure, as she covered topics like workout gear, home goods, and coronavirus essentials to help shoppers lead healthier lives. In her current role, she helps readers find the best deals, uncover the latest launches, and understand which items are worth the splurge (or not) from her home in Brooklyn, New York.
