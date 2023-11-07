Like many people, I grew up learning that my vagina was self-sufficient. I don't use scented products in hopes of making it smell like roses, and I avoid gynecologist no-gos, like douches.

But as interest in vulva care continues to expand, I couldn't help but wonder if there was a way to also support my vaginal health. After all, I actively look for ways to promote a healthy gut and skin microbiome—shouldn't I be doing the same for my vaginal microbiome?

My piqued interest aligned well with a chance to test out Bonafide's Clairvee, a probiotic that helps to maintain a balanced vaginal microbiome.* After two months of taking Clairvee, I'm happy to say this tiny little capsule has changed the way I think about my own vaginal health.