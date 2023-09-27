Vulva Care 101: Cleansing, Hydrating, & Preventing Infections
When I was younger I was told to never let soap touch my vulva. At the time, because I was quite young, most people called it your “private parts,” and made it seem like a mysterious place that would blow up if you tried to clean it.
I was told that the vagina cleans itself, so I assumed the vulva (the external parts of the female genitalia surrounding the opening of the vagina, as textbook definitions would say), had the same magical power of self-cleaning.
Once I became older, though, I realized that didn't exactly make sense given that the vulva is an area of skin with many intricate folds and a zone that comes into contact with a number of different bodily substances (sorry to be blunt, but it’s true).
When I began considering vulva care I was met with a long isle of “feminine care” products at the supermarket, many of which promised to mask the odor with the scents of powdery rose or lovely lavender, but my goal was not to turn my labia into a perfumery. I just wanted to make sure I was taking care of this delicate skin.
Through research, I’ve confirmed that while the vulva is incredibly sensitive, there are some ways to maintain proper hygiene without disrupting the natural state of being. In fact, keeping this area clean can prevent a host of other vaginal health problems like uncomfortable infections. After all, it is quite literally the gateway to your vagina, so it makes sense that keeping it clean would support overall vaginal health.
Surprisingly or not there isn’t a ton of research on vulva care quite yet. What we do know, though, is that the process of keeping your vulva healthy is relatively simple in regard to steps, but complex when it comes to what products you choose. Below, what the experts suggest you consider and stay away from in the realm of vulva care. Cheers to a happy, healthy vulva.
The 101 on vulva care
Vulva care is not meant to be complex, so don’t compare it to your facial or even your body care routine. The main goal is to keep the skin balanced and clean—keeping any uncomfortable buildup or dry skin to a minimum.
The goal here is not only to make yourself feel better and cleaner (a worthy reason, though) but to protect your vaginal health by starting on the outside. The location of your vagina makes it quite susceptible to bacterial spread.
“Due to the area's closeness to the anus and the fact that urine can get stuck, it can give rise to bacterial build-up during the day,” explains board-certified OB/GYN and co-founder of DeoDoc Intimate Skincare Gunvor Ekman Ordeberg, M.D. She adds that having sweat glands on the vulva can also create an unwanted odor.
On the topic of unwanted side effects, skipping vulva washing and general care can lead to a buildup of fluids from urine, period blood, and sex—which may create itch and discomfort.
Now this isn’t to say the common “water is enough” mentality isn’t true for everyone. For some folks (like myself, for much of my life) it is enough. But for others, a cleanser can help to maintain proper hygiene and even prevent infections by keeping the path to the vagina clean.
You have to be extra cautious when it comes to vulva care, though, as too many products and products made without adequate consideration can irritate the vulva and even cause problems like yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis (BV)—which is why a lot of women choose to skip it altogether.
But rest assured there is a happy medium out there.
5 things we’re getting wrong
As you can tell by now, there are plenty of myths surrounding vulva care, but these five are some of the most common.
- Assuming the vulva is self-cleansing: “People say that intimate care is not necessary as the vagina is self-cleansing. The vagina is self-cleansing because the discharge every woman gets is the cleaning process. The vulva, however, is not self-cleansing,” Ordeberg says. With the sweat glands, urine, period blood, and sexual fluids passing through here it’s easy to understand why it can be prone to buildup and require some kind of cleanse.
- Trying to mask normal smells: But on that note, you don’t need to eliminate the natural smell of your vagina to consider it healthy. “The vagina does typically have a mild smell and it is unique to each person. But, it should not be foul or malodored,” board-certified OB/GYN Renita White, M.D. says. A foul odor would be something out of the ordinary for you. And yes, this is a case for smelling your underwear daily for optimal vaginal health. An unusual scent could be the first sign that something is off, and a reason to seek medical care if it persists.
- Using tons of artificial fragrances: “Overly fragranced products, non-hypoallergenic products and products with sugars (like glycerin, sorbitol, etc.) should be avoided,” says cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consultants Krupa Koestline. Some products use natural fragrances which may be fine for some and still irritating for others, like any form of skin care. If you want to play it safe or you know you have a sensitive vulva, opt for fragrance-free.
- Forgetting about lifestyle choices: Sure cleansing the vulva is the first step, but your lifestyle choices play a role in vulva and vaginal health as well. How often you change your underwear, the type of lube you use, your diet, and your cycle all play a role in how your vagina and vulva exist, so don’t chalk up the process to a simple wash-and-go.
- Not speaking up: Finally, I’d argue that vulva care is an awkward topic for most people—but it shouldn’t be. There’s a strong stigma surrounding the topic of intimate care but it is a part of keeping yourself healthy. If you’re concerned about the health of your vulva or your vagina, reach out to your doctor. With things like yeast infections, UTIs, BV, etc., sooner is always better for treatment. Plus, you don’t deserve to sit in discomfort just because it’s a stigmatized topic.
The 5 steps you need to know
As mentioned before, it’s best to keep vulva care simple. Here’s the basic steps to keep in mind.
Consider a vulva cleanser
The first type of product you may want to consider is a gentle, pH-balanced vulva cleanser.
“Pick a pH-balanced product that is formulated more on the acidic pH range of 4-6,” Koestline recommends, as it aligns with the natural vulva pH of around 5.
“It also helps reduce the growth of foul-smelling bacteria and maintain the skin's microbiome,” she says.
You can reach for a foam or a gel, but Koestline says foams may be better suited for those with a vulva on the dry side, given that they’re a bit more gentle.
Cleansers like the Honey Pot Sensitive Wash (a personal favorite) can be kept in your shower and used daily, or whenever needed. You may be thinking…when would I need it?
Glad you asked. A cleanser is particularly useful when your vulva has, been through a lot, let’s say. Maybe you’ve had sexual intercourse, maybe you went swimming and sat in your bikini for a few hours, maybe you wore tight underwear or jeans all day, maybe you just finished a workout, etc.
You may see some white-ish buildup from your discharge along your vulva (which is normal but can be itchy), your skin may feel sticky to the touch, or there may be a slight odor you’re not used to. If that’s the case, cleanse away—just be sure to never put the cleanser inside your vagina (remember: that part is self-cleaning).
If you like the ritual or after-effect of daily vulva cleansing, go for it. Just keep an eye on the area to spot any dryness.
Have some kind of hydration on hand
Beyond a cleanser, you may want to have a hydrating product in your vulva care routine as well. “The intimate skin and mucosal membranes can get dry and irritated, just like the skin on the rest of our body,” Ordeberg explains.
“Based on my clinical experience, anyone with a vulva can feel the need for hydration after sex, after your period, or after the summer months when you have been swimming in different types of waters (lakes, rivers, pools, oceans, etc.),” she adds.
“In my experience, too many people think that they have a yeast infection when they experience dryness in the vulvar area when the reality is that they only need a hydrating product,” Ordeberg notes, but this dryness is even more common for those going through perimenopause or menopause as the dip in estrogen can trigger vaginal dryness and thus discomfort.
When searching, keep the same rules in mind as you did with the cleanser and avoid anything packed with artificial fragrance. You can use a light lotion, cream, or an oil like the DeoDoc Calming Oil whenever the skin feels dry.
Wear cotton underwear & change if often
All of this work will mean nothing if you sit in dirty underwear all day. “The vulva and groin have sweat glands, just like the armpit. And just like the armpits this area can sweat,” Ordeberg explains. “Wearing tight jeans makes the area very warm and moist, which can allow yeast to thrive and increase the risk of irritation,” she notes.
Also, underwear made from synthetic materials may not be breathable, contributing to an even warmer and moist environment which is not ideal for vulvar and vaginal health.
So, pick up some cotton underwear and swap it out after you sweat, or at least daily. Look for underwear with a high percentage of cotton like the Skims Cotton Jersey Cheek Tanga, which has 90% cotton and 10% elastic.
When sleeping, consider wearing looser underwear or boxer-style shorts to increase airflow. “Better yet, consider going commando: Going without underwear while sleeping or when appropriate can allow for even better air circulation and can help keep the vaginal area dry,” board-certified OB/GYN Sarah de la Torre, M.D. told mindbodygreen.
However, this panty-free step is a personal choice and you should only consider this if you feel comfortable doing so—it’s not an essential part of vulva care.
Consider showering before or after sex
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but if you’re prone to yeast infections, BV, or UTIs, you may want to start showering before or after sex.
“The most common cause of UTI is due to E-coli, which is bacteria that is present in normal flora of our feces. Taking a shower before intercourse and cleaning the intimate area including the anal area (with an intimate wash that has a pH of 5, the same pH as the intimate area) of both partners could help reduce the risk of UTIs,” Ordeberg says.
Also, bacteria can accumulate on the body throughout the day from sweating, then be “pushed” inside the vagina via penetrative sex of any kind, causing irritation. Hence, the case for a pre-sex shower.
You can also pee after sex to flush out any potential bacteria—this may be enough for some people, but a full shower may be better for others. It all depends on how sensitive you are.
Post-shower, you may consider cleansing your vulva to clear out any fluid buildup, especially if the person you’re having sex with isn’t using a condom. “Semen has a pH that is around 7.2-7.8,” Ordeberg says, which is much higher than the vaginal pH of 5. “For some the higher pH from semen can alter the vaginal pH and thus contribute to the overgrowth of yeast and cause an infection,” she says—one reason to consider condoms.
But even if you don’t get semen directly into your vagina, it can stick around the vulva and cause irritation and potential infection, so a post-shower cleanse is a good idea especially if you’re sensitive or having sex penetrative without a condom.
Check your lube
What lube you use during intercourse is considered a part of vulvar care. If you don’t vet this product with the same high standards as your wash and hydrating product, you run an even higher risk of irritation given that it will be entering the vagina.
First, make sure it’s pH balanced. “Using a lubricant with the wrong pH can set off the pH balance and using a lubricant with the wrong osmolality can lead to micro-tears inside the vagina and the higher risk of infections,” Ordeberg says.
You can make the decision between water-based lubricants like the Maude Shine Organic or silicone-based lubricants if the water-based formulas don’t work for you. Follow the same guidelines as before and skip super fragranced lubricants.
3 extra tips
- Use a gentle razor & shave gel: If you choose to shave your bikini like or your vulva, invest in a high-quality razor to prevent cuts and rashes. Pair that with a shave gel designed for this area like the Billie V Smooth.
- Check your menstrual products: For those who wear pads or panty liners, make sure you skip artificially fragranced products. Some natural fragrances may be okay for some, but this can cause vulvar irritation for others.
- Have an open dialogue: Starting the conversation about the experience of having a vulva can be awkward, even with your closest friends. Still, sometimes just knowing that what you’re going through is normal (or, a cause for concern) by chatting with a friend can bring you comfort. Plus, you’re contributing to a positive, open conversation about women’s health.
The 5 best products to try
Best wash: Honey Pot Sensitive Wash
Why we love it
- pH balanced
- Gentle foam
- Hypoallergenic
Considerations
- Natural extracts may irritate super sensitive skin
I'm a huge fan of Honey Pot's cleansers, especially the sensitive option. After using this product consistently and going without it for a week, I noticed a huge difference in how clean my vulva felt While their products do include ingredients like lavender and rose water, those aren't the same as synthetic fragrances (though many people get them confused). If you do prefer something with a light natural fragrance, they have those options as well.
Best moisturizer: DeoDoc Calming Oil
Why we love it
- Prevents itch from dryness
- Developed by OB/GYNs
Considerations
- Don't use if allergic to coconut or soy
This oil is a live safer for dry, itchy skin on the vulva. As mentioned earlier, dryness can happen to anyone but is much more common in women going through perimenopause or menopause. You can also use it post-shave to alleviate sensitivity from the physical exfoliation.
Best underwear: Skims Cheeky Tanga
Why we love it
- 90% cotton
- Comfortable fit
- XXS-4X
Considerations
- Pricey
Cotton underwear is the key to keeping your vulva cool, especially in the summertime or during workouts. This pair of Skims is made with 90% cotton, which is much higher than many other cotton-labeled underwear products. Plus, it comes in tons of different colors and a wide size range.
Best lube: Maude Shine Organic
Why we love it
- Never sticky
- pH balanced
- Comes in silicone option, too
Considerations
- Opt for silicone if you're prone to UTIs or yeast infections
One of the reasons I love this lube is because it comes in both a water-based and a silicone-based formula. If you're prone to vaginal infections then you'll want to opt for a silicone-based product because it doesn't require the same preservatives as water-based formulas, Ordeberg explains. Otherwise, a water-based lube may work great for you. Either way, this one is pH balanced, super smooth, and affordable.
Best shave gel: Billie V Smooth
Why we love it
- Helps prevent razor burn
- pH balanced
Considerations
- Gel may be drying for some vulvas
This product fills a gap in your shower routine, if you shave your vulva that is. Not only does it help buffer the skin against razor burn, but it's also pH balanced to protect your vaginal health from being disrupted. No more water-only shaving down there or worse, using your super fragranced body wash as a shaving gel.
The takeaway
The basics of vulva care include regular cleaning with gentle pH-balanced soap, moisturizing products when needed, and maintaining healthy sex and vaginal hygiene practices. Want to learn more about the vulva? Start here by reading up on the different shapes and sizes.