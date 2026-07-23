Blue Zone Centenarians Share This Overlooked Trait, New Study Finds
When people talk about the world's Blue Zones, they usually focus on what's on the plate.
It's the olive oil. The beans. The sourdough. Or maybe the daily walks through hilly villages.
Those habits deserve the attention they get. But the more researchers study these communities, the more they're realizing that longevity may not come down to diet and exercise alone. The way people respond to stress, stay curious, and engage with everyday life could be part of the story, too.
A new study1 from Sardinia's famous Blue Zone suggests those psychological traits may be just as important to healthy aging as the lifestyle habits that usually steal the spotlight.
Comparing Blue Zone residents to their neighbors
To tease apart what actually makes Blue Zone residents different, researchers studied 125 adults between the ages of 71 and 101 living in Sardinia, Italy.
Half lived in the island's famous Blue Zone, while the other half came from a nearby rural community. That comparison matters because both groups shared a lot in common. They lived in similar environments, had comparable cognitive function, and both remained physically active through daily life, including gardening and yard work.
Researchers visited participants in their homes and assessed personality traits, emotional well-being, coping skills, quality of life, cognitive function, and the kinds of hobbies and leisure activities they regularly enjoyed.
The biggest difference wasn't exercise
The two groups weren't separated by dramatic lifestyle differences. Instead, the Blue Zone residents stood out for something less obvious.
They scored higher in openness to experience, the personality trait linked to curiosity, flexibility, and a willingness to keep trying new things. They also had stronger emotional competence, healthier coping strategies, and spent far more time doing mentally and physically engaging hobbies.
On average, they devoted more than 11 hours each week to activities like reading, community events, and other stimulating pastimes. Their neighbors averaged fewer than seven.
That may sound like a small detail, but it paints a different picture of healthy aging. Rather than simply staying busy, these older adults seemed to stay engaged. They continued learning, connecting with others, and finding activities that challenged both their minds and bodies.
The researchers believe those traits likely reinforce one another. People who stay curious may be more likely to seek out new experiences, maintain friendships, and continue building skills, all of which help preserve psychological well-being over time.
One personality trait worked against healthy aging
Across both groups, higher levels of neuroticism, a personality trait characterized by chronic worry, self-doubt, and negative emotionality, were associated with poorer health-related quality of life.
That doesn't mean worrying occasionally is bad for your health, nor does it mean personality determines your future. Personality exists on a spectrum, and it's shaped by both genetics and life experiences.
But it does reinforce the idea that how we habitually respond to stress matters. People who have healthier coping strategies often report feeling better physically and emotionally, even when life throws challenges their way.
What we can learn from Blue Zones
One of my favorite takeaways from this study is that it expands the Blue Zone conversation beyond food.
We often try to copy these communities by buying better olive oil or adding more beans to dinner. Those are worthwhile habits. But this research suggests there's another piece that's much harder to package.
The people aging exceptionally well also appear to stay mentally invested in life.
That might mean joining a book club, learning pickleball at 65, tending a vegetable garden, volunteering every week, taking an art class, or simply remaining curious about the world around you.
Perhaps even more importantly, the Blue Zone residents seemed better equipped to adapt as they aged. Instead of focusing on what they could no longer do, they continued investing in what they still could.
The takeaway
For years, we've looked to the Blue Zones for the perfect longevity diet. This study suggests we may have been overlooking something just as important.
Healthy aging isn't built only through what you eat or how much you exercise. It's also shaped by whether you stay curious, keep learning, nurture relationships, develop healthy ways to cope with stress, and continue finding purpose in everyday life.
Those habits don't require moving to Sardinia. They start with a simple decision to stay engaged with life, no matter your age.