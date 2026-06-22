3 Steps To Live Like A Sardinian, From A Mediterranean Chef
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If there’s a secret to living past 100, it can be found in Sardinia, Italy. This island is one of the world’s original Blue Zones—with a population that has nearly 10 times as many centenarians per capita as the U.S.
But of course, there’s not just one thing that contributes to the exceptional longevity of the area. It’s a combination of the region’s unique geography and preserved traditions that have shaped how people move, what they eat, and their community. So what parts of a Sardinian lifestyle can extend to those of us not living in this part of the Mediterranean?
Italian chef Francesco Mattana shared his insights with us on what it means to live like a Sardinian.
Eat seasonally
Step one is to start with the seasons. “Eat simply, seasonally, and as locally as possible,” says Mattana. “Traditionally in Sardinia, meals have been built around simple, minimally processed ingredients that are in season and grown close to home. There is a real appreciation for chilometro zero. This means that the ingredients are produced and grown as close to home as possible (so they have travelled zero kilometres to get to the dinner table).”
Mattana emphasizes that this not only supports the freshness and nutritional quality of the food, but that it also fosters a connection to the land and the rhythms of nature.
“Outside Sardinia, this can be as simple as choosing seasonal produce, shopping at local markets when possible, and embracing home cooking with whole ingredients rather than relying on heavily processed foods,” he says.
Make movement part of everyday life
“Longevity in Sardinia is not just about what we eat, but how we live,” says Mattana. And this isn’t just about strength training sessions at the gym or intense HIIT classes (although those can certainly have their benefits).
“Natural daily movement, whether walking, gardening, working outdoors, or taking a passeggiata (a walk) after meals, has always been in our everyday routines.”
Editor’s note: As someone who lives in a very walkable city, strolling home from a meal out is now a must for me. It helps with digestion and blood sugar (as measured by a continuous glucose monitor) while making me feel more connected with my community. Now, hopping in a car after a meal feels like I’m missing out on part of my evening.
Prioritize family, community, and taking your time
In the U.S., the ease and convenience of things (especially food) is highly regarded. But there are perks to slowing down.
“In Sardinia, meals are rarely rushed. They are moments to gather with family and friends, share conversation, and enjoy food slowly, often with a glass of wine on the table. These daily social interactions contribute to wellbeing and longevity,” says Mattana. “Even outside Sardinia, making time to eat with loved ones or just simply checking in on neighbours and friends, and treating meals as an opportunity for connection rather than convenience can help bring some of that same spirit into everyday life.”
So, what does it mean to eat like a Sardinian?
“To me, eating like a Sardinian is about respecting food and seasonality,” says Mattana. That looks like favoring simple, unprocessed foods with plenty of fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and natural sweeteners like honey. Specifically, he notes that having a good sourdough bread at the table is a must, as is enjoying an occasional glass of red wine with loved ones.
“It also means making use of everything, without waste. If something is possibly going to waste, think how you can make the most of it. Preserve it, turn stale bread into pangrattato, fruits into jams, vegetables in pickles or cook them in advance to extend their shelf life.”
The takeaway
Sardinia's remarkable longevity can’t be completely cloned. But we can draw inspiration from some of the habits that have helped generations of Sardinians thrive. Prioritizing whole, seasonal foods, finding more opportunities to move throughout the day, and making time to connect with others are simple shifts that can support a healthier, more vibrant life (no matter where you call home).
Francesco Mattana's new cookbook, Eat Like A Sardinian is out now.