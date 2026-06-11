This is a great recipe from Carloforte, a small town situated on the island of San Pietro, just off the south-west coast of Sardinia. This part of Sardinia has been heavily influenced by the Arab cuisine of Tabarca, just off the coast of Tunisia in Africa. People from Liguria, in the north-west of Italy, moved there for fishing purposes, then later settled in Carloforte, bringing with them the couscous and spices from the region. This dish, with its rich history, is a blend of traditions and is unique to Sardinian cuisine. The carefully cooked seasonal vegetables and couscous are combined with a blend of aromatic spices.