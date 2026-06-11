This Couscous From Carloforte Is The Epitome Of Mediterranean Cooking
Craving a taste of the Mediterranean? It is possible to replicate in your own home. This June, we’re sharing recipes, shopping tips, and the science behind what is considered the healthiest dietary pattern to follow. That way, everyone can enjoy a Mediterranean summer. This recipe is from Francesco Mattana's new cookbook, Eat Like A Sardinian.
This is a great recipe from Carloforte, a small town situated on the island of San Pietro, just off the south-west coast of Sardinia. This part of Sardinia has been heavily influenced by the Arab cuisine of Tabarca, just off the coast of Tunisia in Africa. People from Liguria, in the north-west of Italy, moved there for fishing purposes, then later settled in Carloforte, bringing with them the couscous and spices from the region. This dish, with its rich history, is a blend of traditions and is unique to Sardinian cuisine. The carefully cooked seasonal vegetables and couscous are combined with a blend of aromatic spices.
Perfect to be enjoyed warm or cold the following day.
Serves 4–6
Ingredients
- 1 lemon
- 4 artichokes
- 250g (9oz) couscous
- 2 courgettes (zucchini), thinly sliced
- 1 small aubergine (eggplant), chopped into 1cm (1/2 inch) cubes
- 2 carrots, peeled and chopped into 1cm (1/2 inch) cubes
- 1/2 cauliflower, chopped into florets
- 1 onion, thinly sliced 1/2 Savoy cabbage, sliced lengthways and then into small chunks
- 150g (5 1/2oz) cooked chickpeas
- 2 1/4 teaspoons La Saporita spice mix (or make your own, see below)
- extra virgin olive oil
- fine sea salt and freshly
- ground black pepper
Method
- First, prepare the artichokes. Fill a bowl with water and squeeze in the juice from the lemon halves, then drop the squeezed halves into the bowl.
- Hold an artichoke firmly with one hand and use a small, sharp knife to remove and peel off the tough, dark green outer leaves at the base. Cut off the top 1–2cm (1/2–3/4 inch) of the artichoke, where the leaves are still tough, and leave about 2.5cm (1 inch) of the stem attached. Using a vegetable peeler or sharp paring knife, peel the tough outer layer of the stem. Cut the artichoke in half and use a teaspoon to scoop out the fuzzy choke in the middle. Cut it in half again so that it is quartered.
- Place the artichoke quarters immediately in the lemon water to prevent browning.
- Repeat with the remaining artichokes, leaving the quarters in the water until needed.
- Put the couscous in a bowl, add a pinch of salt and a drizzle of oil and then cover with boiling water to 1cm (1/2 inch) above the couscous. Give it a quick stir and cover the bowl with cling film (plastic wrap) or a plate and set aside.
- Thinly slice the artichokes, then heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat and add the courgettes, artichokes and aubergine. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in another large frying pan over a medium-high heat and add the carrots, cauliflower, onion and cabbage. Keep an eye on both pans, stirring often.
- After 5 minutes, add the chickpeas to the courgettes, artichoke and aubergine and continue cooking for around 10 minutes, or until all the vegetables in both pans are cooked but still have a little bit of crunch.
- Once the vegetables are cooked, divide the spice mixture between the two pans, season with salt and pepper and stir everything together. Cook for another minute, then remove the pans from the heat. Transfer the cooked couscous to a large bowl and fluff it up with a fork. Stir in the cooked vegetables and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
- Serve right away or at room temperature.
Top tip
Images and text from Eat Like A Sardinian by Francesco Mattana, photography by Dave Brown. Published by Murdoch Books.