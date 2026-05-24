In practice, this looks like sharing a little more of yourself than you normally would. "When someone says, 'How are you?' don't just say, 'Fine,' which we do 99% of the time," she told me. Be honest about how you're feeling, then ask a deeper question back. You don't have to go straight to life's big themes, but nudging the conversation even slightly below the surface creates connection in a way that surface-level exchanges simply can't.