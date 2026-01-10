The Diet That Helps People Live To 100 (& How To Follow It)
If you want to live to 100, it might be time to take a closer look at what’s on your plate—and how you live outside of mealtimes, too.
A recent study dives deep into the eating patterns and lifestyle habits of people living in Ourense1, a mountainous province in northwestern Spain with one of the highest concentrations of centenarians in Europe.
What sets them apart? It turns out, it’s not just about cutting calories or sipping green juice. These longevity superstars aren’t following trendy diets or clocking hours in the gym. Instead, their secret seems to lie in a centuries-old, deeply rooted way of life—one that centers around fresh, homegrown food, strong community ties, and a deep connection to nature and self-sufficiency.
Here’s what the research reveals and how you can apply it to your own daily habits for a longer, healthier life.
What is the Southern European Atlantic Diet, exactly?
The study1 analyzed the lives of 156 centenarians in Ourense, including detailed interviews with 25 of them. Researchers found that most of these 100+ year-olds followed a traditional dietary pattern known as the Southern European Atlantic Diet (SEAD). It’s similar to the Mediterranean diet, but with a few key twists.
So what does the SEAD look like in real life? The diet is rich in:
- Leafy greens, especially Brassica vegetables like turnip greens, cabbage, and broccoli rabe
- Legumes like lentils and broad beans
- Fruits (often just-picked from their own trees)
- Potatoes and whole-grain bread
- Milk and fermented dairy, like cottage cheese
- Oily fish, such as sardines and mackerel
- Olive oil
- Red meat and pork
Notably, their intake of added sugars and ultra-processed foods was minimal. Most participants consumed little to no alcohol, with the occasional glass of red wine or a small herbal liqueur on special occasions.
While the Ourense centenarians weren’t restrictive about food quantity, their meals were simple, seasonal, and homemade. Many grew their own vegetables or traded with neighbors, a reflection of their self-sufficient and deeply communal lifestyle.
What makes this diet longevity-friendly?
Despite their age, most centenarians in the study had remarkably low rates of chronic conditions like diabetes, high cholesterol, and cardiovascular disease. Over 80% had healthy blood sugar levels, and 75% had no history of cholesterol issues.
So what’s going on?
Researchers believe it’s the synergy of nutrients, not just individual foods, that makes this diet so powerful. The frequent intake of Brassica greens, for instance, offers a rich supply of sulforaphanes, compounds known for their anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. Legumes support stable blood sugar and gut health, while omega-3-rich oily fish provide cardiovascular protection.
This food pattern is also low in sodium and added sugars, helping reduce the risk of hypertension and insulin resistance over time. And by eating mostly unprocessed, home-prepared meals, these centenarians avoid many of the additives and preservatives linked to aging-related diseases.
Beyond food: Lifestyle lessons from Ourense
Daily movement
While diet played a key role in the exceptional longevity seen in Ourense, it was just one ingredient in a much larger recipe for healthy aging.
The centenarians in this region didn’t retire into sedentary lifestyles. In fact, many continued working physically demanding jobs well into their 70s and 80s—not at a desk, but in vegetable gardens, fields, and vineyards.
Their daily movement came from real-life tasks: carrying water, chopping firewood, harvesting potatoes, and navigating the region’s hilly terrain on foot. This kind of natural, functional movement kept their bodies strong and mobile without formal exercise routines.
But movement was just the beginning.
Community
Another standout feature was their deep sense of community. Nearly all participants reported close-knit relationships with family members and neighbors. Multi-generational households were common, and many took part in communal meals, religious celebrations, and local festivals that marked the seasons.
This social fabric provided not only emotional support but also a sense of identity and belonging, factors that are strongly associated with increased lifespan and reduced risk of cognitive decline.
Emotionally, these centenarians were notably resilient and optimistic. When interviewed, they often described themselves as adaptable, friendly, and content. Many had lived through wars, economic hardship, and major societal shifts, yet carried an outlook grounded in acceptance and gratitude. They practiced long-held rituals, like preparing a traditional Sunday stew or enjoying a slow cup of coffee with a neighbor. These routines anchored their days and kept stress levels low.
Slow-living
Perhaps most striking in contrast to modern life was their lack of digital overwhelm. They weren’t scrolling late into the night or juggling multiple tabs in their minds. Instead, they lived largely tech-free lives, in tune with natural rhythms—sunrise, mealtimes, seasons, and spiritual observances.
This slow-living mentality helped cultivate presence, purpose, and peace, all of which are increasingly recognized as pillars of long-term well-being.
The takeaway
You don’t need a farmhouse in Ourense to embrace the habits that support a long, vibrant life. You can start right where you are:
- Fill your plate with real food: Think leafy greens, legumes, fruits, potatoes, and fish—simple staples that have stood the test of time.
- Get your hands in the dirt: Whether it’s a backyard garden or a basil plant on your windowsill, growing food brings nourishment and perspective.
- Rethink movement: Daily physical activity doesn’t have to be structured—chores, walks, dancing in your kitchen.
- Invest in your relationships: Host a potluck, reach out to a loved one, or linger a little longer in conversation. Connection is one of the most powerful predictors of health.
This research reminds us that longevity isn’t about perfection; it’s about consistency, simplicity, and connection. The path to a longer life might just look like living with more intention, joy, and community today.