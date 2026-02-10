A 1-cup serving of cooked split peas provides 16 grams of protein and 41 grams of carbs. They also pack an impressive 16 grams of dietary fiber—making up 58% of your daily value. Since they're a source of fiber and complex carbs, peas have a low glycemic index and therefore they ​won't spike your blood sugar.​ They also take longer to be digested and absorbed by your body, so they're an excellent source of long-lasting slow-carb fuel for athletes and those who are trying to lose weight.