While there is no one specific diet that supports health blood sugar, I always recommend choosing meals that feature a balancing trio of protein, fats, and fiber-rich carbohydrates—all of which work together to slow the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream.

One fantastic example? My sweet potato pumpkin soup with peanuts, which is a take on a West African peanut soup. This nutritious recipe includes fiber-rich vegetables, plant-based protein, and heart-healthy fats. Here, I’ll walk you through the dish and why I recommend it for people who are thinking about balancing their blood sugars.