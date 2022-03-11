This Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Soup Recipe Can Support Healthy Blood Sugar Levels
Blood sugar balance is a key component of whole body health, impacting energy levels, mood, and more. Among the variety of ways to maintain healthy blood sugar levels–including proper hydration, sufficient sleep, mindfulness, and exercise–focusing on nutrition is essential.
While there is no one specific diet that supports health blood sugar, I always recommend choosing meals that feature a balancing trio of protein, fats, and fiber-rich carbohydrates—all of which work together to slow the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream.
One fantastic example? My sweet potato pumpkin soup with peanuts, which is a take on a West African peanut soup. This nutritious recipe includes fiber-rich vegetables, plant-based protein, and heart-healthy fats. Here, I’ll walk you through the dish and why I recommend it for people who are thinking about balancing their blood sugars.
Maya’s Sweet Potato and Pumpkin Soup with Peanuts Recipe
Makes 8-10 servings
Ingredients:
- 3 cups low-sodium vegetable broth, divided
- 1 celery stalk, roughly chopped
- 1 cup tomato, roughly chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 2-inch cubes
- 1 small pumpkin, peeled and cut into 2-inch cubes
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 2 cups roasted unsalted peanuts
- 1 teaspoon dried dill
Method
- In a large Dutch oven, bring 1 cup of broth to a simmer over medium heat. Add the celery, tomato, and bell pepper and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or until softened.
- Add the sweet potato, pumpkin, bay leaf, paprika, and the remaining 2 cups of broth. Cover and cook for 30 minutes, or until the sweet potato and pumpkin are soft.
- Add the peanuts and cook for 5 minutes, or until the peanuts become less crunchy. Discard the bay leaf.
- Transfer to a heat-safe blender, and pulse until the soup has a batter-like consistency.
- Pour into a bowl. Garnish with dill, paprika, and peanuts.