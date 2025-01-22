The easiest way you can ease your bloating today is by changing not what you are eating but how you are eating. When you chew your food, your mouth creates digestive enzymes called salivary amylase that help you break down your food and absorb nutrients8 from it. Your stomach doesn't have teeth, so when we don't chew our food well enough, your stomach has to use more acid and more energy to properly break it down, causing you to feel sluggish and bloated.