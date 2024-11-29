Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Routines

I'm A Sneaker Snob & I Can't Believe These Comfortable Picks Are All On Sale

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
November 29, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
black friday sneaker deals
Image by mbg creative
November 29, 2024

It's a tough toss-up on which I love shopping for more: sneakers or leggings. But movement is my favorite act of self-care, and I know I won't get up and moving if I'm not set up for optimal comfort.

That's why I pretty much jump for joy when Black Friday rolls around and my go-to sneaker brands offer their best sales of the year. I'm a marathon runner who logs about 15,000 steps per day, so it's a safe bet that my favorite shoes need to be replaced come November.

Yes, I'm aware I'm a sneaker snob—but you'll thank me when you shop these sales and experience true comfort for yourself.

Bonus: There are even savings on eco-friendly picks, so you can lower your carbon footprint (while upping your step count, of course).

Best sales on sustainable shoes

In an industry that's responsible for a lot of overproduction, a few brands are thankfully becoming more conscious about sustainability. Each shoe below is comfortable, supportive, and made from at least partially recycled materials. Sustainable footwear is notoriously more expensive (and worth the higher price, in our opinion)—but these sales are unbeatable.

Best sales on running shoes

As a marathon runner, I value sneakers that support my feet, prevent injury, and help me run faster. Of course, the best running shoes often come with a hefty price tag to match. That's why Cyber Monday is my favorite time to replace my running shoes. In other words: These deals are not to be missed.

Best sales on walking shoes

Walking is my absolute favorite form of movement (and that's coming from a marathon runner!)—but the wrong pair of shoes can throw a wrench in things real quick. I've tried a lot of the best walking shoes, and I seriously can't believe these sales.

Best sales on workout shoes

We've interviewed countless podiatrists in 2023, and one of my biggest takeaways is that you should never wear running shoes for weightlifting. Instead, the right shoe depends on the style of exercise you're performing. Right now, a few of our top picks for the best workout shoes are marked down up to 60% off.

The takeaway

As a shopping editor, deal hunting comes with the territory—but our top priority at mindbodygreen is finding products that will actually help you live a healthier life. These sneakers are not only incredibly comfortable, they're also supportive and designed to last.

Plus, some are even made with recycled materials. Of course, with higher quality typically comes higher prices tags—that's why Cyber Monday is the best time to invest in your shoe collection.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

The Tiny Tool That Helps My Sleep Score Soar Is 30% Off Today
Recovery

The Tiny Tool That Helps My Sleep Score Soar Is 30% Off Today

Carleigh Ferrante

Workouts Became So Much Easier When I Started Doing This On Rest Days
Recovery

Workouts Became So Much Easier When I Started Doing This On Rest Days

Carleigh Ferrante

I Swear By This To Stop Back Pain In Its Tracks & It's On Major Sale Right Now
Recovery

I Swear By This To Stop Back Pain In Its Tracks & It's On Major Sale Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

The Weightlifting Mistake Trainers See All The Time & A Quick Fix
Recovery

The Weightlifting Mistake Trainers See All The Time & A Quick Fix

Joana Neziri, MS, NASM

Every Activewear Sale Worth Shopping Today—Save Up To 65% On Alo, Nike, & More
Motivation

Every Activewear Sale Worth Shopping Today—Save Up To 65% On Alo, Nike, & More

Carleigh Ferrante

Low Libido? Women Over 50 Say This Transformed Their Sex Lives & Comfort
Sex

Low Libido? Women Over 50 Say This Transformed Their Sex Lives & Comfort

Carleigh Ferrante

The Tiny Tool That Helps My Sleep Score Soar Is 30% Off Today
Recovery

The Tiny Tool That Helps My Sleep Score Soar Is 30% Off Today

Carleigh Ferrante

Workouts Became So Much Easier When I Started Doing This On Rest Days
Recovery

Workouts Became So Much Easier When I Started Doing This On Rest Days

Carleigh Ferrante

I Swear By This To Stop Back Pain In Its Tracks & It's On Major Sale Right Now
Recovery

I Swear By This To Stop Back Pain In Its Tracks & It's On Major Sale Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

The Weightlifting Mistake Trainers See All The Time & A Quick Fix
Recovery

The Weightlifting Mistake Trainers See All The Time & A Quick Fix

Joana Neziri, MS, NASM

Every Activewear Sale Worth Shopping Today—Save Up To 65% On Alo, Nike, & More
Motivation

Every Activewear Sale Worth Shopping Today—Save Up To 65% On Alo, Nike, & More

Carleigh Ferrante

Low Libido? Women Over 50 Say This Transformed Their Sex Lives & Comfort
Sex

Low Libido? Women Over 50 Say This Transformed Their Sex Lives & Comfort

Carleigh Ferrante

The Tiny Tool That Helps My Sleep Score Soar Is 30% Off Today
Recovery

The Tiny Tool That Helps My Sleep Score Soar Is 30% Off Today

Carleigh Ferrante

Workouts Became So Much Easier When I Started Doing This On Rest Days
Recovery

Workouts Became So Much Easier When I Started Doing This On Rest Days

Carleigh Ferrante

I Swear By This To Stop Back Pain In Its Tracks & It's On Major Sale Right Now
Recovery

I Swear By This To Stop Back Pain In Its Tracks & It's On Major Sale Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

The Weightlifting Mistake Trainers See All The Time & A Quick Fix
Recovery

The Weightlifting Mistake Trainers See All The Time & A Quick Fix

Joana Neziri, MS, NASM

Every Activewear Sale Worth Shopping Today—Save Up To 65% On Alo, Nike, & More
Motivation

Every Activewear Sale Worth Shopping Today—Save Up To 65% On Alo, Nike, & More

Carleigh Ferrante

Low Libido? Women Over 50 Say This Transformed Their Sex Lives & Comfort
Sex

Low Libido? Women Over 50 Say This Transformed Their Sex Lives & Comfort

Carleigh Ferrante

The Tiny Tool That Helps My Sleep Score Soar Is 30% Off Today
Recovery

The Tiny Tool That Helps My Sleep Score Soar Is 30% Off Today

Carleigh Ferrante

Workouts Became So Much Easier When I Started Doing This On Rest Days
Recovery

Workouts Became So Much Easier When I Started Doing This On Rest Days

Carleigh Ferrante

I Swear By This To Stop Back Pain In Its Tracks & It's On Major Sale Right Now
Recovery

I Swear By This To Stop Back Pain In Its Tracks & It's On Major Sale Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

The Weightlifting Mistake Trainers See All The Time & A Quick Fix
Recovery

The Weightlifting Mistake Trainers See All The Time & A Quick Fix

Joana Neziri, MS, NASM

Every Activewear Sale Worth Shopping Today—Save Up To 65% On Alo, Nike, & More
Motivation

Every Activewear Sale Worth Shopping Today—Save Up To 65% On Alo, Nike, & More

Carleigh Ferrante

Low Libido? Women Over 50 Say This Transformed Their Sex Lives & Comfort
Sex

Low Libido? Women Over 50 Say This Transformed Their Sex Lives & Comfort

Carleigh Ferrante

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Anti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?15 Signs Of A Narcissist: Traits Behaviors & MoreHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth TipsFeng Shui For Your Bedroom: Rules For What To Bring In & Keep OutTypes Of Yoga: A Guide To 11 Different Styles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.