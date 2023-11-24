Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Motivation

Every Black Friday Activewear Sale Worth Shopping — Save Up To 50% On Alo, Nike, Lululemon, & More

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
Sports bras & tops deals
Leggings deals
Sneakers deals
Outerwear & loungewear deals
black friday activewear sales
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Movement keeps you happy and healthy—and like clockwork, I always use Black Friday as an excuse to update my activewear collection. But dare I say this season has the best savings yet?

My favorite brands, such as Alo, Nike, Athleta, and Beyond Yoga, are all offering incredible deals (up to 50% off!) on buttery soft leggings, supportive sports bras, and sneakers that keep me running even through the dead of winter.

And it's not just my old standbys, either. We found deals on new items, too, like my latest winter walking shoe obsession (I'm looking at you, KLAW) and a recycled puffer I've got my eye on for said winter walks. Because we could all use a little extra motivation to get a daily workout in, right?

Whether you're shopping for yourself or for a movement-loving friend, these are some of the best activewear deals we've seen all year.

The best deals on leggings

black friday activewear sales
Image by mbg creative

The best deals on sneakers

black friday activewear sales
Image by mbg creative

The best deals on sports bras & tops

black friday activewear sales
Image by mbg creative

The best deals on outerwear & loungewear

black friday activewear sales
Image by mbg creative

The takeaway

With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be easy to put exercise on the back burner. But experts say even 20 to 30 minutes of exercise a day can make you happier—and it's a surefire way to support your longevity, too. If those benefits aren't motivation enough, perhaps a new cozy activewear outfit will be?

While you've got your health top of mind, check out the best sales to support your well-being (think workout equipment, wearables, skin care deals, and more).

Carleigh Ferrante author page.
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor

Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.