Advertisement
Every Black Friday Activewear Sale Worth Shopping — Save Up To 50% On Alo, Nike, Lululemon, & More
Movement keeps you happy and healthy—and like clockwork, I always use Black Friday as an excuse to update my activewear collection. But dare I say this season has the best savings yet?
My favorite brands, such as Alo, Nike, Athleta, and Beyond Yoga, are all offering incredible deals (up to 50% off!) on buttery soft leggings, supportive sports bras, and sneakers that keep me running even through the dead of winter.
And it's not just my old standbys, either. We found deals on new items, too, like my latest winter walking shoe obsession (I'm looking at you, KLAW) and a recycled puffer I've got my eye on for said winter walks. Because we could all use a little extra motivation to get a daily workout in, right?
Whether you're shopping for yourself or for a movement-loving friend, these are some of the best activewear deals we've seen all year.
The best deals on leggings
- Alo High-Waist Airlift Leggings, $89 (was $128)
- Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Leggings, $68 (was $98)
- Girlfriend Collective Black Compressive High-Rise Legging, $51 (was $78)
- Elastique L'Original 27" Leggings, $138 (was $197)
- Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging, $68 (was $97)
- Bandier Center Stage High Waist Rib Leggings, $91 (was $130)
- Athleta Salutation Stash Tight, $76 (was $109)
- Sweaty Betty Therma Boost 2.0 Reflective Running Leggings, $89 (was $128)
- Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25", $59 (was $98)
- OFFLINE By Aerie Warm Up Zipper Pocket Legging, $36 (was $60)
The best deals on sneakers
- KLAW 528, $120 (was $148)
- Reebok DMX Comfort + Women's Walking Shoes, $68 (was $80)
- Nike Free Road Running Shoes, $83 (was $110)
- ASICS Gel Nimbus 25, $120 (was $160)
- APL Women's TechLoom Bliss, $154 (was $220)
- New Balance WX608V5, $56 (was $75)
The best deals on sports bras & tops
- Alo Wild Thing Bra, $47 (was $68)
- Girlfriend Collective Dylan Tank Bra, $30 (was $46)
- Nike Swoosh Light Support Non-Padded Sports Bra, $26 (was $35)
- Beyond Yoga Spacedye Refocus Cropped Tank, $49 (was $70)
- Under Armour Women's UA Continuum High Sports Bra, $39 (was $65)
The best deals on outerwear & loungewear
- Alo Foxy Sherpa Jacket, $138 (was $198)
- Alo Airbrush Corset Full Zip Jacket, $89 (was $128)
- Alo Accolade Crew Neck Pullover, $82 (was $118)
- Girlfriend Collective Taupe Cropped Recycled Puffer, $129 (was $198)
- UnderArmour Women's ColdGear® Infrared Down Crinkle Vest, $120 (was $200)
- FP Movement All Terrain Fleece Lightweight Puffer, $84 (was $168)
- Bandier Pro Fleece Mixed Media Puffer Jacket, $175 (was $250)
The takeaway
With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be easy to put exercise on the back burner. But experts say even 20 to 30 minutes of exercise a day can make you happier—and it's a surefire way to support your longevity, too. If those benefits aren't motivation enough, perhaps a new cozy activewear outfit will be?
While you've got your health top of mind, check out the best sales to support your well-being (think workout equipment, wearables, skin care deals, and more).
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.