Biotin & Collagen Supplements For Brow Growth: How To Get Lush Brows

Your brows have a near magical ability to frame your face. It’s no wonder people put so much thought towards them: When you find a shape that works for you, and is easy to maintain, it can do wonders. And while some have naturally bushy brows that provide ample opportunities to shape them however you please—others (hi there, it’s me!) need as much help as we can get building our brows back out.

Perhaps you fell for the pencil-thin ‘90s numbers and over-plucked yours away or just naturally have thin, sparse arches. Or, what happens to many of us, yours have thinned overtime and with age. See, much like the hair on your head, your brows thin as you get older.

So if you notice your brows looking slimmer of late, it may be an indication that you should try a healthy hair supplement—to keep strands (yes, even those brow strands) lush and strong.