4 Best Valentine's Day Sex Toy Sales To Prioritize Self-Pleasure
Whether you're partnered up or flying solo, sexual pleasure plays an integral role in your well-being. Research shows orgasms can promote better sleep1, increased oxytocin and dopamine2, and increased estrogen levels (read: healthier-looking skin and hair)—so it's no surprise experts have touted the benefits of bringing sex toys into the bedroom.
You could call me a sex toy snob, but I've tested dozens. I know what makes a vibrator worth the spend. The right sex toys add excitement to your sex life and improve your well-being with deeper, more frequent orgasms.
The truth is I'd pay full price for any toy on this list, but they're majorly marked down in the best Valentine's Day vibrator sales of 2026. So hurry! These deals won't last long (sort of like you post-purchase).
The best Valentine's Day sex toy sales
Womanizer
Sale:
- Up to 50% off
Chances are you're familiar with Womanizer—and it's a favorite for a reason. This best-selling suction toy is lightweight and fits in the palm of your hand, but its four intensity levels are all surprisingly powerful.
Certified sex therapist Bat Sheva Marcus, Ph.D., MSW, MPH, also approves of Womanizer's suction toys. She previously told mindbodygreen, "Many women say it feels like oral sex. So if you are an oral sex fan, and that gets you off, this one might be for you."
This particular toy is 40% off, but the brand has markdowns up to 50% across its devices.
Lovehoney
Sale:
- Up to 50% off
Remember when the rose toy took the internet by storm? In case you missed it, these little flower-shaped devices grew a cult following thanks to their ability to bring orgasms in record speed.
"The rose is so effective that it shortens your solo pleasure session because it can almost immediately make you reach orgasm," sexologist and sex educator Goody Howard, MSW, MPH previously told mindbodygreen.
This particular model from Lovehoney is currently on sale for $40, and reviewers say it helps them orgasm "almost immediately." And if rose toys aren't your thing, the brand is offering up to 50% off across its most popular sex toys, lingerie, and more.
We-Vibe
Sale:
- Up to 50% off
No sex toy guide is complete without something from We-Vibe—and I'm actually stunned by these steep markdowns. The brand is offering up to 50% off its best-selling toys, including the Tango, which comes recommended by licensed sex therapist Lauren Consul, LMFT as the best bullet vibrator.
My favorite thing about this toy is you have endless options for using it on your own or with a partner. The Tango comes with a slew of vibration settings such as the tease, pulse, wave, and cha-cha—and it's discreet enough to keep on display (a must in my sex toy criteria).
Lelo
Sale:
- Up to 50% off + free toy
I first heard of Lelo when interviewing experts about how to choose the best sex toy. The brand's name came up again and again—so I knew I had to check it out.
Far and away my favorite device from Lelo is the Sona 2 Cruise, a clitoral vibrator designed to give bigger, longer, more intense orgasms. With a staggering 12 vibration settings, let’s just say this toy gets the job done.
If you already have this toy in your repertoire, there's still plenty to shop in the brand's sale. The entire site is up to 50% off, including the Gigi 2 for targeted G-spot stimulation and the Tiani Duo, a perfect pick for couples who want to spice things up this Valentine's Day.
Plus, you score a free MIA™ 2 lipstick vibrator when you spend over $189. Sign me up.
The takeaway
Remember: Orgasms are good for you—and with up to 50% off the best sex toys, there's never been a better time to prioritize your pleasure. Whether you opt for a rose toy for solo play or something like the Tiani Duo for you and your partner, you'll be thanking yourself again and again that you didn't sleep on these markdowns.