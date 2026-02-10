Chances are you're familiar with Womanizer—and it's a favorite for a reason. This best-selling suction toy is lightweight and fits in the palm of your hand, but its four intensity levels are all surprisingly powerful.

Certified sex therapist Bat Sheva Marcus, Ph.D., MSW, MPH, also approves of Womanizer's suction toys. She previously told mindbodygreen, "Many women say it feels like oral sex. So if you are an oral sex fan, and that gets you off, this one might be for you."

This particular toy is 40% off, but the brand has markdowns up to 50% across its devices.