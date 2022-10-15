Although are eyes are one of the most critical organs for longevity, they're often not getting the TLC they deserve. About 41 million people wear contact lesnes1 in the U.S., and a majority of users fail to properly clean their lenses and replace them. One of the biggest mishaps many users make is failing to replace their lenses in a regular cadence—but it's something the best online contact retailers can help with.

While consulting a physician is always best, the ability to shop contacts online is a convenient (and sometimes more affordable) option to build your stash of contact lenses. It’s true that vision changes are to be expected as you age, but finding the right prescription can reduce eye strain, help you see more clearly, and impact your brain health, too.

Keep reading to learn why eye health is so important, and to find our picks for the best online contacts.