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|medically reviewed

We Tested The 12 Best Natural Toothpastes For Complete Oral Wellness

Jamie Chevron
Author:
Jamie Chevron
 Medical reviewer:
Meghna Dassani, DMD
October 31, 2023
Jamie Chevron
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Chevron
Meghna Dassani, DMD
Medical review by
Meghna Dassani, DMD
Image by mbg creative
October 31, 2023

Quick question: How often do you think about your toothpaste? If your answer is a resounding, Uh, not really, let's take a moment to chat about your trusty tube. Oral care is incredibly important: The smile is a pillar of the aesthetics of the face. Having bright teeth and healthy gums can transform an overall appearance. But it's not just aesthetics—a healthy smile is vital for digestion and overall inflammation in the body. Seriously: Periodontal disease1 is linked to chronic, systemic inflammation in the body.

And considering you reach for your toothpaste twice a day to keep your teeth and gums healthy it’s certainly worth evaluating what sort of formula you’re using.

Enter: These high-quality, safe, and natural toothpastes. If you’re one to use natural and clean products elsewhere in your routine, it’s only—ahem—natural that you might want to consider a natural toothpaste as well. And the good news is that modern formulas are highly effective, come in a wide variety, and are about the same price as a standard tube. 

Here, the best options according to the mbg editorial team.

A quick look at the best natural toothpastes

  1. Best whitening: Cocoshine Whitening Toothpaste ($22)
  2. Best natural: Davids Premium Natural Toothpaste ($10)
  3. Best for bad breath: ​​hello antiplaque + whitening fluoride free toothpaste ($6)
  4. Best tablet: by Humankind Toothpaste Tablets ($12)
  5. Best paste: georganics Mineral Toothpaste Tea Tree ($10)
  6. Best mineral: Weleda Salt Toothpaste ($7)
  7. Best organic: Dr. Bronners All-One Toothpaste ($10)   
  8. Best activated charcoal: Dirt Don't Hurt All-Natural Activated Charcoal Tooth Powder ($15) 
  9. Best budget-friendly: Public Goods Toothpaste ($6)
  10. Best drugstore natural toothpaste: Burt's Bees Purely White Zen Peppermint Toothpaste Fluoride-Free ($6)
  11. Best for sensitive teeth: Tom’s Of Maine Fluoride-Free Rapid Relief Sensitive Toothpaste ($6)
  12. Best for children: Wellnesse Children’s Strawberry Toothpaste ($15)

The best natural toothpastes

  • Image by Cocoshine
View on Cocofloss

Cocoshine Whitening Toothpaste

Best whitening
Certifications
None
Flavor(s)
Mint, Lycee
Price per ounce
$6.40
Vegan
Yes

I recently tried out this new toothpaste prior to its launch, I can confidently say that the formula has made my teeth appear way less dull. My smile looks shinier, my gums look healthier, and most importantly, my teeth feel stronger. No more wincing every time I take a sip of an ice-cold drink or avoiding certain areas while I brush. And my gums feel more comfortable with each passing day.

  • 3% concentration of nano-hydroxyapatite (n-HA) can help re-mineralize teeth (a fluoride alternative)
  • Baking soda
  • Silica
  • Xylitol
  • Coconut oil
  • Aloe vera
  • Free of fluoride, sulfates, parabens, propylene glycol, triclosan, peroxide, artificial dyes, and artificial sweeteners.
  • Microbiome-friendly
  • Innovative fluoride alternative helps remineralize the tooth
  • Dentist formulated
  • Only direct-to-consumer at the moment, so can only find it via the website
  • Expensive
  • Davids Premium Natural Toothpaste
     
View on The Detox Market | $10
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Premium Natural Toothpaste by Davids

Best natural
Certifications
EWG-verified
Flavor(s)
Peppermint, Spearmint, Strawberry + Watermelon, Herbal Citrus Peppermint
Price per ounce
$1.90
Vegan
Does not indicate

A family owned and operated toothpaste company with high-quality, locally sourced, natural ingredients. It has an unbeatable minty-fresh feel—made with just peppermint, spearmint, orange peel oil, anise and stevia—for a top-notch sensorial brushing experience.

  • Baking soda
  • Silica
  • Xylitol
  • Seaweed extract
  • Peppermint, spearmint, anise, and orange peel essential oils
  • Free of SLS, fluoride, parabens, propylene glycol, triclosan, peroxide, and artificial dyes
  • Sustainable metal tube
  • 98% USA origin ingredients
  • 98% USA origin ingredients
  • Not travel friendly
  • Image by hello
View on Target
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hello antiplaque + whitening fluoride free toothpaste

Best for bad breath
Certifications
Leaping Bunny Certified
Flavor(s)
Peppermint
Price per ounce
$1.20
Vegan
Yes

This multi-tasking formula targets tartar and plaque for a seriously clean smile. It also gently brightens (sans peroxide) with minerals and hydrates and soothes the gums with coconut oil. It’s particularly good at targeting funky breath, as it contains antibacterial tea tree oil. mindbodygreen beauty director Alexandra Engler notes that she’s tried several options from hello and uses their toothpaste regularly “This formula leaves the mouth feeling so fresh—and that freshness basically lasts all day or night!”

  • Tea tree
  • Coconut oil
  • Farm grown peppermint
  • Silica
  • Glycerin
  • Free of fluoride, dyes, artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors, SLS/sulfates, parabens, microbeads, triclosan, and gluten
  • Comes in two sizes: 4.7 fl oz and 1.0 fl oz
  • Contains stevia if you avoid that
  • Image by Humankind
View on Humankind

Humankind Toothpaste Tablets

Best tablet
Certifications
Does not indicate
Flavor(s)
Mint, Cinnamon
Vegan
Yes
Cruelty-free
Yes

Since toothpaste tubes are notoriously difficult to recycle, tablets have become a popular eco-friendly option. They're pre-portioned, easy to use, (just pop one in, chew, and brush), and these tabs come in a cute, customizable glass container.

  • Uses sodium fluoride
  • Baking soda
  • Silica
  • Free of preservatives (like parabens), triclosan, gluten, and artificial dye
  • Eco-friendly packaging, refillable, and carbon neutral shipping
  • Preservative free
  • For lots of folks used to mainstream toothpaste, tablets can feel strange at first
  • Only direct-to-consumer at the moment, so can only find it via the website
  • Image by georganics
View on georganics

georganics Mineral Toothpaste Tea Tree

Best cream
Certifications
Certified COSMOS Organic
Flavor(s)
Tea tree
Price per ounce
$5
Vegan
Yes

So many folks are used to the classic foaming gel paste—but this jarred option is creamy and rich. Just because it doesn't froth doesn't mean it's not working (think of it like a sulfate-free shampoo—it’s still cleaning the scalp even if it’s not sudsing up). This paste won't foam but comes loaded with coconut oil, kaolin clay, vitamin E, and tea tree oil—which has been shown to be helpful against gingivitis2.

  • Coconut oil
  • Kaolin clay
  • Vitamin E
  • Tea tree oil
  • Baking soda
  • Shea butter
  • Free of fluoride, SLS, parabens, microbeads, triclosan, and glycerin
  • Organic ingredients
  • Jarred toothpaste can be less convenient and harder to travel with
  • Only direct-to-consumer at the moment, so can only find it via the website
  • Image by Weleda
View on Amazon
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Weleda Salt Toothpaste

Best for those with a dry mouth
Certifications
Certified natural by NATURE
Flavor(s)
Peppermint
Price per ounce
$3.20
Vegan
Does not indicate

To an extent, your mouth is self-cleaning. Your saliva has antimicrobial properties3 and enzymes that help combat unwanted bacteria. That's exactly why this toothpaste contains sea salt, as it stimulates your saliva glands and kick-starts the self-cleaning process. The salivation increases the cleansing power of the other ingredients, too. This is important as some folks don’t produce as much saliva, especially with age. There's also peppermint oil, so you don't feel like you're swishing saltwater.

  • Sea salt
  • Silica
  • Baking soda
  • Blackthorn juice
  • Ratanhia root extract
  • Horse chestnut seed bark
  • Peppermint oil
  • Jojoba seed oil 
  • Free of surfactants, synthetic preservatives (like parabens and triclosan), synthetic flavors, colorants, and raw materials derived from mineral oils.
  • Helps improve saliva production
  • While the peppermint helps, it does have a distinctly salty taste
  • Dr. Bronner’s All-One Toothpaste
     
View on Amazon

All-One Toothpaste by Dr. Bronner’s

Best organic
Certifications
Leaping Bunny Certified, NSF certified, Non-GMO verified, Certified Vegan, OTCO
Flavor(s)
Peppermint, Spearmint, Cinnamon, Anise
Price per ounce
$1.40
Vegan
Yes

Our assistant beauty and health editor Hannah Frye swears by this organic formula: “I don’t often order my toothpaste days before I’ll need a new one (oops), so I need a product I can easily find at the market—enter, the Dr. Bronner’s Toothpaste. This one gets the job done without artificial flavors and colors. The formula works to slough plaque and buildup off your teeth without leaving a burning feeling like many mainstream products do, thanks to the natural soothers aloe vera and coconut oil. Plus, it’s budget-friendly.”

  • Methol crystals
  • Peppermint essential oil
  • Coconut flour
  • Coconut oil
  • Aloe
  • Free of fluoride, SLS, artificial colors, artificial flavors, carrageenan, preservatives, synthetic sweeteners, detergent foaming agents
  • 70% organic ingredients & several Certified Fair Trade ingredients
  • Comes in two sizes and four flavors
  • Accessible and budget friendly
  • Contains glycerin sourced from organic soy, in case you avoid that altogether
  • Dirt Don't Hurt - Activated Charcoal Tooth Powder
     
View on Walmart | $30

All-Natural Activated Charcoal Tooth Powder by Dirt Don't Hurt

Best activated charcoal
Certifications
None
Flavor(s)
Mint
Price per ounce
$15
Vegan
Yes

When it comes to natural teeth whitening, charcoal receives a ton of hype. The famed ingredient is beloved for drawing out impurities, including stains on the enamel—many anecdotally swear by it for keeping their smile bright white. This powder is highly effective at targeting stains—only using natural ingredients. Again, charcoal won't foam as you brush, so don't try to work it into a lather; gentle pressure is key with this dry powder.

  • Activated charcoal
  • Bentonite clay
  • Sage
  • Turmeric
  • Free of SLS, fluoride, and glycerin
  • Effective whitening ingredients that won’t sensitive teeth or gums
  • For those used to a paste, powders might take some getting used to: Wet brush, dip bristles into powder, brush, and rinse.
  • Expensive
  • Image by Public Goods
View on Public Goods

Public Goods Toothpaste

Best budget-friendly
Certifications
None
Flavor(s)
Peppermint
Price per ounce
$1
Vegan
Yes

This fluoride- and SLS-free paste is thick and goopy (like your conventional gel toothpaste), and it features a dual-grit abrasive to buff away plaque and stubborn stains. With peppermint oil for taste, it's just like your conventional tube—just a bit cleaner.

  • Silica
  • Glycerin
  • Coconut extracts
  • Peppermint
  • Free of fluoride, SLS, parabens, phthalates, or gluten, synthetic fragrance, or formaldehyde
  • Affordable
  • Contains sodium saccharin, a sweeter in case you avoid that
  • Burt's Bees Purely White Zen Peppermint Toothpaste Fluoride-Free
     
View on Burt's Bees

Purely White Zen Peppermint Toothpaste Fluoride-Free by Burt's Bees

Best drugstore natural toothpaste
Certifications
Leaping Bunny, Carbon Neutral Certified
Flavor(s)
Peppermint
Price per ounce
$1.36
Vegan
Yes

This fluoride-free formula features hydrated silica (which is derived from sand) to gently buff away surface stains. The result? A dazzling, minty white.

  • Silica
  • Peppermint oil
  • Free of SLS, triclosan, parabens, artificial flavors & sweeteners, dyes (blue, yellow, red) and plastic microbeads
  • Affordable
  • Landfill-free operations
  • Contains stevia, in case you avoid that 
  • Image by Tom’s Of Maine
View on Amazon | $20 (pack of 3)
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Tom’s Of Maine Fluoride-Free Rapid Relief Sensitive Toothpaste

Best for sensitive teeth
Certifications
Certified B Corp
Flavor(s)
Mint
Price per ounce
$1.50
Vegan
Yes

This uses the amino acid arginine and purified calcium to ease sensitivity in the tooth and gum area. It does so immediately: The patented, clinically proven formula provides relief in 60 seconds (for fast action relief, apply it directly to the affected area and gently massage). But it also supports the teeth long-term, so overtime they naturally become less sensitive.

  • Purified calcium
  • Arginine
  • Silica
  • Peppermint
  • Baking soda
  • Free of fluoride, paraban, triclosan, formaldehyde, artificial color, dye free, artificial sweeteners, artificial flavor, mineral oil, phthalate, SLES, PEG, DEA, microbeads, and gluten
  • The formula has been studied clinically
  • Contains coconut oil derived SLS
  • Image by Wellnesse
View on Amazon
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Wellnesse Children’s Strawberry Toothpaste

Best for children
Certifications
Certified B Corp
Flavor(s)
Strawberry
Price per ounce
$3.75
Vegan
Yes

The other options on this list are safe for children, but they may not be the most appealing for kids. This option is topped with a natural strawberry flavoring to help sweeten the deal. Our beauty director Engler uses Wellnesse toothpaste (the mint flavor) and can vouch for their efficacy: “These leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean. It honestly doesn’t feel much different than a conventional toothpaste, which I love. Even house guests have used it and noted how much they liked it.”

  • Silica
  • Baking soda
  • Aloe
  • Free of sulfates, fluoride, paraban, triclosan, formaldehyde, mineral oil, phthalate, PEG, and microbeads
  • Packaging is made with compostable sugarcane bioplastic
  • Contains stevia if you avoid that for you and your family
  • Pricey

Why you should trust us

As the leaders in clean beauty, we are diligent researchers into ingredients, formulas, and safety. We only recommend formulas we trust and would use ourselves. 

We’re also experts in overall health and longevity. Given oral health is very closely connected to digestive health4, circulatory health5, respiratory health, and full-body inflammation6—we believe that prioritizing oral hygiene is critical.   

We also got this article and selections reviewed by functional dentist Meghna Dassani, DMD. Dassani is a specialist in sleep apnea, and her practice focuses on helping adult and pediatric patients with sleep-disordered breathing get the treatment they need to live healthier, happier lives. Before attending Goldman School of Dental Medicine at Boston University, Dassani operated a successful dental practice in Mumbai. For the past 18 years, she has been practicing in Houston, Texas.

What do you mean by "natural" toothpaste?

There is no regulated definition of the word “natural” in the beauty or personal care industries. Often, it’s up to the brand to outline what they mean by it, what ingredients in their formulas are natural, and what they choose not to include. 

At mindbodygreen, we most often recommend clean and natural-leaning formulas. To us, “clean” means products that only use safe, gentle, yet effective ingredients—and leave out ingredients that have questionable safety profiles. Clean ingredients can be both natural and lab-derived. 

Natural ingredients are those that are extracted from the earth, such as minerals and botanicals. Many plant- and mineral-derived ingredients can be hugely beneficial for the body—sometimes more so than lab-derived ingredients. However, we do not think every formula needs to be 100% natural. In fact, there are many synthetic ingredients that are safe, effective, and useful. 

Ingredients to look for in natural toothpaste

Here are the most common natural and clean ingredients to keep an eye out for in formulas:

  • Silica (hydrated silica): Silica is a safe ingredient that’s commonly found in natural, clean, and conventional formulas. It’s a mild abrasive that gently removes buildup, plaque, and stains.
  • Nano-hydroxyapatite: In the absence of fluoride, clean and natural formulas turn to this innovative ingredient7 to strengthen enamel and remineralize the bone.
  • Coconut oil: This is often added to formulas to help hydrate, fight free radicals, and improve the formula's texture. Some studies indicate that oil-pulling with coconut oil can reduce plaque buildup8, improve the oral microbiome, and reduce inflammation.
  • Aloe: Aloe is an anti-inflammatory botanical 9that can help improve gum health10.
  • Baking soda: Baking soda is added to formulas as a pH balancer. Since the ingredient is alkaline, it can reduce acidity in the mouth11 (acidity can lead to tooth decay).
  • Botanical flavors (such as peppermint essential oils): Most natural toothpastes flavor with extracts from fruits or herbs, such as peppermint. Sometimes they’ll use essential oils. (Note: Some folks find EOs irritating.)
  • Plant-derived surfactants: In the place of SLES and SLS (sulfates), clean formulas turn to plant derived surfactants like coco glucoside, Caprylyl/Capryl glucoside, cocamidopropyl betaine and lauryl glucoside.

Ingredients to avoid in natural toothpaste

The ingredients to avoid aren’t as cut and dry—in fact, a few of the buzzy ones require a big heap of nuance when discussing them.

Sulfates

Sulfates are powerful detergents that are ubiquitous in the personal care industry, from shampoos and hand washes to toothpastes. 

Given how strong they are, they can strip the skin, gum, and teeth of its protective elements—leaving it dry and vulnerable. They can also disrupt the oral microbiome, trigger inflammation, and cause flare-ups of oral conditions. 

There are much gentler cleaners on the market (such as plant-derived surfactants), so we encourage folks to try switching to sulfate-free options.

Fluoride

Fluoride is used to strengthen enamel and fight cavities12 (good things!). Some folks express concern about using it, as very high doses of fluoride can have adverse effects called fluoride toxicity.

This is why you should never swallow or eat fluoride toothpastes. (Please note: Fluoride is present in water, however, it would take a lot of fluoride to meet the threshold for toxicity.) Given its potential for toxicity, some choose to avoid it altogether—and instead opt for fluoride alternatives. 

Finally, some folks avoid it as it can trigger irritation for those who are sensitive. For example, some dermatologists note it can make perioral dermatitis worse. 

Other ingredients to avoid:

  • Paraban
  • Triclosan
  • Formaldehyde & formaldehyde donors
  • Artificial color
  • Artificial sweeteners
  • Artificial flavor
  • Mineral oil
  • Phthalate
  • Sulfates, including SLS and SLES
  • Polyethylene glycol (PEG)
  • Microbeads
  • Gluten (if you’re allergic or have sensitivities)
  • Soy (if you’re allergic or have sensitivities)

The takeaway

You may not think much about your toothpaste, but you should! Oral health is critical to overall health. These are our favorite natural toothpastes.

Ready to learn about how to brighten that smile? Read all about how to whiten your teeth at home.