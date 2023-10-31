Quick question: How often do you think about your toothpaste? If your answer is a resounding, Uh, not really, let's take a moment to chat about your trusty tube. Oral care is incredibly important: The smile is a pillar of the aesthetics of the face. Having bright teeth and healthy gums can transform an overall appearance. But it's not just aesthetics—a healthy smile is vital for digestion and overall inflammation in the body. Seriously: Periodontal disease1 is linked to chronic, systemic inflammation in the body.