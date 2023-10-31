Quick question: How often do you think about your toothpaste? If your answer is a resounding, Uh, not really, let's take a moment to chat about your trusty tube. Oral care is incredibly important: The smile is a pillar of the aesthetics of the face. Having bright teeth and healthy gums can transform an overall appearance. But it's not just aesthetics—a healthy smile is vital for digestion and overall inflammation in the body. Seriously: Periodontal disease is linked to chronic, systemic inflammation in the body.

And considering you reach for your toothpaste twice a day to keep your teeth and gums healthy it’s certainly worth evaluating what sort of formula you’re using.

Enter: These high-quality, safe, and natural toothpastes. If you’re one to use natural and clean products elsewhere in your routine, it’s only—ahem—natural that you might want to consider a natural toothpaste as well. And the good news is that modern formulas are highly effective, come in a wide variety, and are about the same price as a standard tube.

Here, the best options according to the mbg editorial team.