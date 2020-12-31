Toothpaste tabs are made from powdered toothpaste that's condensed into tablets. They're small and solid, more closely resembling a pill than a paste. They can be packaged and shipped in recyclable glass or paper containers, negating the need for tubes—which are often made from a combination of plastics and aluminum.

Any time you combine materials, they become infinitely more difficult to recycle, so more often than not these tubes end up in landfills. (Estimates for how many we trash globally each year are well into the billions.) Some companies like Colgate's natural brand Toms of Maine are working on rolling out tubes that are completely recyclable but they likely won't be widely available for another few years.

In the meantime, recycling your tube through specialty service TerraCycle or opting for a tube-free tablet are the most eco-friendly choices when it comes to brushing.

Tablets also have the advantage of being water-free so they're easier to ship and can have a lower carbon footprint. Since they're solid, they're also travel-friendly and the pre-portioned size means you'll get a steady amount of paste with every brushing. And the most important benefit? No more fighting with your significant other about the best way to eek the last drop of toothpaste out of the communal tube.