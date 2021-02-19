Quick question: How often do you think about your toothpaste? If your answer is a resounding, uh, not really, let’s take a moment to chat about your trusty tube. Traditional pastes may contain sodium lauryl sulfate (or SLS), which is what gives them that quintessential, foamy mouthfeel. The problem is, sulfates can potentially irritate your soft oral tissue and disrupt the microbiome (which some experts say can lead to chronic bad breath in the long run!); it’s similar to why you might stick to a sulfate-free shampoo in the shower—they may not foam into a sudsy lather, but that doesn’t make them any less cleansing.

In terms of fluoride, it’s a stickier tale: Some functional dentists recommend avoiding the ingredient altogether, but the American Dental Association says it’s safe to use and essential for strengthening the teeth and making them more resistant to decay—for now, it’s really about personal preference.

Regardless, if you stick to natural-leaning products for your skin and hair, why put toothpaste on the back-burner? It’s a product most of us use at least twice a day, and you can find a slew of market options to keep your teeth clean, your gums strong, and your smile sparkling white.