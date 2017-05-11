Summer Is Coming: I'm A Fitness Editor & These Are The Natural Deodorants That Pass My Test

Taking the natural deodorant plunge is scary enough when you're simply going to work and coming home on a sunny day. But what happens when you throw sweaty workouts into the mix?

With summer right around the corner, I'm getting ready to amp up my fitness routine—so that's a question I've been asking myself a lot lately. On a particularly ambitious workout day I like to run to my yoga classes, but I don't want to ruin the practice of my fellow yogis by stinking the entire room up, so having an effective deodorant is crucial. But does a charcoal-based, baking soda-free cream deodorant really hold up?

I put a handful of popular natural deodorants to the test so you don't have to. Yup, you're welcome. Here were my three my favorites.