7 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals On Exercise Equipment That You Won't Want To Miss

Prime Day is a marathon, not a sprint—and experienced shoppers know that you'll often find the best deals in the final hours of the two-day shopping event. So while we've seen some amazing markdowns so far, like a powerful massage gun for just $40, we know the best savings are the ones happening right now. More specifically, the current Prime Day deals on exercise equipment.

Compact treadmills, stationary bikes, rowing machines, and more are all discounted up to 40% off right now, giving you the perfect excuse to upgrade your home gym. What's more, these savings extend to some of our favorite fitness brands, including NordicTrak, Bowflex, and even Echelon. Let's just say ... these deals actually look better than Black Friday?

Of course, you are on a time crunch for snagging the best discounts. That's why we pulled together all the best Prime Day exercise equipment deals in one place. You can thank us later.