7 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals On Exercise Equipment That You Won't Want To Miss

Motivation
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor By Braelyn Wood
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Image by Kike Arnaiz / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 13, 2022 — 21:29 PM

Prime Day is a marathon, not a sprint—and experienced shoppers know that you'll often find the best deals in the final hours of the two-day shopping event. So while we've seen some amazing markdowns so far, like a powerful massage gun for just $40, we know the best savings are the ones happening right now. More specifically, the current Prime Day deals on exercise equipment.

Compact treadmills, stationary bikes, rowing machines, and more are all discounted up to 40% off right now, giving you the perfect excuse to upgrade your home gym. What's more, these savings extend to some of our favorite fitness brands, including NordicTrak, Bowflex, and even Echelon. Let's just say ... these deals actually look better than Black Friday?

Of course, you are on a time crunch for snagging the best discounts. That's why we pulled together all the best Prime Day exercise equipment deals in one place. You can thank us later.

1. Echelon Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike

If you somehow managed to resist the allure of an at-home stationary bike so far, this deal might finally seal the deal. The smart bike connects to the Echelon app, letting you follow along with (and compete in) on-demand and live classes. Trusted by more than 1,600 shoppers, the sturdy pick offers 30 levels of resistance and opts for a rear-mounted flywheel rather than a belt. This increases the durability of the design and makes operation way quieter—all for less than $600.


Echelon Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike, $600 (was $800); amazon.com


Not ready to spend more? You can also snag the Yosuda Stationary Bike with more than 12,500 five-star ratings for just $260 right now.

chelon Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike in black

2. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell

Declutter your space by replacing a traditional tower of dumbbells with this adjustable pair from Bowflex. Their patented dial system allows you to select any weight between 5 to 52.5 pounds per dumbbell, making this set the equivalent of 15 pairs of dumbbells. What's more, a one-year JRNY membership is included with every order, giving you access to hundreds of strength-training workouts for your legs, arms, chest, and more. While definitely a pricier pick, they're currently $100 off.


Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, $429 (was $549); amazon.com

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell

3. Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine Rower with LCD Monitor

A rowing machine is an underrated way to challenge your entire body, including your core, and this pick is $150 off. Compact yet effective, the slim rower offers 8 levels of magnetic resistance, which display on an LCD monitor. Additional features include wheels for easy transport, an extra-long slide rail for taller users, and no-slip pedals to keep your feet firmly secured throughout the rigorous workout.


Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine Rower with LCD Monitor, $249 (was $399); amazon.com

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine Rower with LCD Monitor

4. NordicTrack T Series Treadmills

Not only is this sleek treadmill an Amazon best-seller, but it's also 30% off for Prime Day. Although it costs less than $500, the popular design boasts 10 incline levels and speeds up to 10 miles per hour. The running belt is also cushioned, which helps absorb shock and reduces the impact of running on your joints.


NordicTrack T Series Treadmills, $455 (was $649); amazon.com

NordicTrack T Series Treadmills

5. TheraBand Non-Latex Exercise Bands

Resistance bands are one of the most versatile items you can add to your home gym. The affordable equipment can be used for a variety of exercises to increase the difficulty of a bodyweight strength exercise. Also great for recovery (and a favorite of physical therapists), Theraband opts for an open-ended design and gives up to 10 pounds of resistance.


TheraBand Non-Latex Exercise Band, $12 (was $21); amazon.com

TheraBand 20381 Non-Latex Exercise Band Active Recovery Kit

6. Yes4All Adjustable Kettlebell Weights

Skip the clunky collection of kettlebells in favor of this adjustable design. It can weigh anywhere from 10 to 40 pounds based on your workout and has a wide textured handle to maximize grip. Currently 26% for Prime Day, they're a steal for less than $75.


Yes4All Adjustable Kettlebell Weights, $75 (was $101); amazon.com

Yes4All Adjustable Kettlebells

7. Fitness Reality X-Class Back Extension Bench

Transform exercises by adding incline or decline to the movement with this adjustable exercise bench. It offers three decline levels and 14 thigh cushion heights to allow for a variety of angles. (Of course, there's also a flat setting.) Not only does the design feature wheels for easy movement, but the bench cushion is vinyl to easily wipe away sweat drips.


Fitness Reality X-Class Back Extension Bench, $130 (was $199); amazon.com

Fitness Reality X-Class Back Extension Bench
The takeaway.

Prime Day is the perfect excuse to invest in yourself by adding a new piece to your home gym. These incredible exercise equipment deals are your last chance to make the most of the shopping event with discounts on Bowflex, NordicTrack, and Echelon. Just be sure to make your purchase before midnight PT, when these deals disappear (and leave you wanting until Black Friday).

