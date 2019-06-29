We Tried All The Healthy Pancake Mixes & These Were The Best Ones
Kodiak Cakes Almond Poppyseed Power Cakes Flapjack & Waffle Mix
These pancakes stand apart with a whopping 14 grams of protein per serving, which comes from whey protein powder added to the mix. The rest of the base is a mixture of 100% whole grain wheat flour, 100% whole grain oat flour, and almond flour. The flavor is toasty, warm, and almost marzipan-like, while the poppyseeds that stud the batter add texture and bursts of flavor. Just add water or milk for perfect, fluffy pancakes that will keep you full well through the morning. Almond Poppyseed Power Cakes Flapjack & Waffle Mix, Kodiak Cakes ($5.50 for 10 servings)
Simple Mills Pancake & Waffle Mix
This is Simple Mills' bestselling product—and for good reason. With a surprisingly simple ingredient list—each box contains only almond flour, arrowroot, organic coconut sugar, organic coconut flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, and sea salt—the company has managed to create a mix that generates perfect, fluffy, golden pancakes every single time (you can also use the mix to make waffles). It's certified gluten-free, and free of grains, soy, corn, dairy, and any emulsifiers, as well as non-GMO. Pancake & Waffle Mix, Simple Mills ($7.99 for 10 servings)
Bob's Red Mill Paleo Pancake & Waffle Mix
Whole grain juggernaut Bob's Red Mill makes one of the best paleo pancake mixes we've ever had. It uses almond flour and coconut flour for a base that's faintly sweet and oh-so-addicting, while the addition of arrowroot flour adds gut-healing benefits and lovely lift. Add some eggs, water, and coconut oil for a delectable pancake in minutes. There are no gums or emulsifiers, and all of the ingredients are non-GMO. Paleo Pancake & Waffle Mix, Bob's Red Mill ($10.49 for 9 servings)
Lakanto Low-Carb High-Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix
This brand is sweetened with monk fruit, which means it contains 0 grams of sugar, despite having a lovely, subtly sweet flavor. It's also dairy-free and gluten-free, made with a base of tapioca starch, pea protein, chickpea flour, and the company's signature fiber blend, which contains cellulose, psyllium, vegetable fiber, and oat fiber. That blend gives each serving a whopping 11 grams of dietary fiber to help keep your blood sugar stable and your digestive tract moving. Low-Carb High-Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix, Lakanto ($13.99 for 17 servings)
Birch Benders Chocolate Chip Keto Pancake and Waffle Mix
On the keto diet but craving something sweet and comforting? Birch Benders has you covered. Their chocolate chip keto pancakes have a base of almond flour, tigernut flour, and coconut flour and are studded with sugar-free chocolate chips, so you can have your (pan)cake and eat it, too. Unlike many other mixes, all you need to add for this one is water—no more worrying about keeping other ingredients on hand. With 9 grams of protein, 0 grams of sugar, and 14 grams of healthy fat per serving, these are the perfect decadent addition to a low-carb lifestyle. Chocolate Chip Keto Pancake and Waffle Mix, Birch Benders ($7.99 for 6 servings)
Enjoy Life Pancake & Waffle Mix
Enjoy Life is renowned for its allergen-free products, and their pancake and waffle mix adheres to the same thing. It's free from 14 common allergens, including wheat, dairy, egg, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, casein, and more. So what is it made of? An ancient grain base made of buckwheat, white rice, teff, millet, and tapioca, with brown rice protein for 5 grams of plant-based protein. They also have added probiotics for gut health and immune system benefits. Because you only add oil and water, these pancakes are also vegan. Pancake & Waffle Mix, Enjoy Life ($7.99 for 11 servings)
