We Tried All The Healthy Pancake Mixes & These Were The Best Ones

Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.

Pancakes are one of the most nostalgic, delicious ways to start the day—but the ones you probably remember from childhood were often filled with simple sugars that would spike your blood sugar and leave you crashing later. Not any longer! Companies have jumped on the pancake problem, creating mixes that are packed with protein and clean ingredients, without sacrificing any of the fluffy texture or buttery flavor you know and love. We tried all the healthy pancake mixes on the market, and these were the cream of the crop.