This Is The Best Day & Night Supplement Duo For Supporting Brain Health*
How is it that your brain always feels a bit tired and sluggish in the morning yet completely wired at the end of the day when you’re trying to fall asleep? If this is happening to you on a daily basis, it’s time to look at both your a.m. and p.m. routines to see if they’re setting you up for success. And that includes your supplement routine.
Certain supplements (when taken at the right time of day) can help you dial up your mental energy when you need it most, and calm your nervous system when it’s time to unwind. mindbodygreen’s brain health day & night bundle provides two science-backed formulas that help you do just that.*
A morning boost of mental energy
In addition to your morning cup (or cups) of coffee, creatine can actually help fuel the brain.* That’s why this bundle includes creatine brain+, a daily powder that includes 5 grams of creatine monohydrate and 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline.
While most people associate creatine with muscle strength, about 5% of the body's creatine is found in the brain. Once inside brain cells, creatine helps support the regeneration of ATP, the primary energy currency used by your cells. In other words: It helps support the energy your brain needs to keep up when you're asking a lot of it.*
Citicoline is also a cognition-supporting ingredient, and Cognizin® in particular has been clinically studied to support focus, memory, mental energy, and cognitive performance.*
It's also an easy addition to your morning routine. Mix one stickpack into water or your favorite beverage. Choose unflavored to stir into your morning coffee, or opt for raspberry or watermelon for a refreshing midmorning drink that can help you hydrate and reset before the afternoon slump.
A nighttime ritual to help you relax
Of course, supporting your brain isn't just about helping it perform during the day. Quality rest is just as important, and your evening routine can help create a clearer transition from go, go, go to time to wind down. That's where magnesium+ rest & recovery comes in.
This science-backed formula combines 230 milligrams of magnesium from two highly absorbable forms (magnesium bisglycinate and dimagnesium malate) with 480 milligrams of CherryPURE® tart cherry powder.*
Magnesium is involved in hundreds of processes throughout the body, including those related to nervous system function and muscle relaxation. It's often a go-to nutrient for supporting relaxation and healthy sleep patterns, making it a natural fit for your nighttime routine.*
Tart cherry powder is rich in polyphenols and has been studied for its ability to support sleep1, recovery, and a healthy inflammatory response2.*
Just mix one stickpack with 8 ounces of water and sip it as part of your evening wind-down, ideally about an hour before bed. The not-too-sweet mixed berry flavor makes it feel more like a relaxing nightly ritual than another item to check off your wellness to-do list.
The takeaway
Your brain has different needs throughout the day. Sometimes, you want support for mental energy, focus, and cognitive performance; other times, the goal is to slow down, relax, and set yourself up for restorative rest.*
mindbodygreen's brain health day & night bundle brings both routines together with creatine brain+ for your a.m. and magnesium+ rest & recovery for your p.m. And right now, you can save 20% sitewide during our Labor Day sale, making it the perfect time to give your morning and nighttime routines a science-backed upgrade.*