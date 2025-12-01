I'm A Sneaker Snob & I Can't Believe These Comfortable Picks Are All On Sale
It's a tough toss-up on which I love shopping for more: sneakers or leggings. But movement is my favorite act of self-care, and I know I won't get up and moving if I'm not set up for optimal comfort.
That's why I pretty much jump for joy when Cyber Monday rolls around and my go-to sneaker brands offer their best sales of the year. I'm a marathon runner who logs about 15,000 steps per day, so it's a safe bet that my favorite shoes need to be replaced come November.
Yes, I'm aware I'm a sneaker snob—but you'll thank me when you shop these sales and experience true comfort for yourself.
Bonus: There are even savings on eco-friendly picks, so you can lower your carbon footprint (while upping your step count, of course).
Best sales on sustainable shoes
In an industry that's responsible for a lot of overproduction, a few brands are thankfully becoming more conscious about sustainability. Each shoe below is comfortable, supportive, and made from at least partially recycled materials. Sustainable footwear is notoriously more expensive (and worth the higher price, in our opinion)—but these sales are unbeatable.
- Koio Capri Leather Sneaker, $186 (was $265)
- Allbirds Women's Tree Runner NZ, $66 (was $110)
- Rothy's Lace Up Sneaker, $119 (was $149)
- Cariuma Oca Low, $74 (was $105)
- Everlane The Day Glove, $89 (was $149)
Best sales on running shoes
As a marathon runner, I value sneakers that support my feet, prevent injury, and help me run faster. Of course, the best running shoes often come with a hefty price tag to match. That's why Cyber Monday is my favorite time to replace my running shoes. In other words: These deals are not to be missed.
- Puma Deviate NITRO™ 2 Women's Running Shoes, $145 (was $160)
- Nike Vaporfly 4, $229 (was $270)
- Saucony Women's Guide 18, $133 (was $150)
- Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24, $110 (was $140)
- Adidas Ultraboost 5X Shoes, $144 (was $180)
- Altra Women's Vanish Carbon, $168 (was $240)
Best sales on walking shoes
Walking is my absolute favorite form of movement (and that's coming from a marathon runner!)—but the wrong pair of shoes can throw a wrench in things real quick. I've tried a lot of the best walking shoes, and I seriously can't believe these sales.
- HOKA Clifton 10, $124 (was $155)
- New Balance FuelCell Walker Elite, $109 (was $145)
- Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max Walking Shoes, $55 (was $65)
- Ryka Podflow Retro Walking Sneaker, $80 (was $110)
Best sales on workout shoes
We've interviewed countless podiatrists, and one of my biggest takeaways is that you should never wear running shoes for weightlifting. Instead, the right shoe depends on the style of exercise you're performing. Right now, a few of our top picks for the best workout shoes are marked down up to 60% off.
- Nike Metcon 10, $116 (was $155)
- Adidas Dropset Trainer, $104 (was $130)
- while on earth women's move trainer, $120 (was $150)
- R.A.D. One V3, $105 (was $150)
- NOBULL Women's Outwork, $90 (was $149)
The takeaway
As a shopping editor, deal hunting comes with the territory—but our top priority at mindbodygreen is finding products that will actually help you live a healthier life. These sneakers are not only incredibly comfortable, they're also supportive and designed to last.
Plus, some are even made with recycled materials. Of course, with higher quality typically comes higher prices tags—that's why Cyber Monday is the best time to invest in your shoe collection.