Best Creatine For Women Over 60 Of 2026
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mindbodygreen - creatine with taurine+
Save 10% with code ROUNDUP
5 grams of creatine monohydrate plus 2 grams of taurine
Support lean muscle mass & brain health
Available in multiple flavors (as stick packs or in a resealable bag)
mindbodygreen - creatine brain+
5 grams of creatine monohydrate with 500 milligrams of citicoline
Sharpens mental clarity, focus & memory (while support muscle mass)*
Raspberry & unflavored stick packs
mindbodygreen - creatine tone+
5 grams of creatine monohydrate with 300 milligrams of veld grape extract
Helps build muscle while reducing fat mass*
Supports appetite regulation & metabolic wellbeing*
mindbodygreen - creatine with magnesium+
5 grams of creatine monohydrate with 100 milligrams of magnesium
Enhances endurance & workout performance*
Helps ease muscle soreness & tension*
mindbodygreen - creatine with electrolytes+
3 grams of creatine monohydrate with sodium, potassium, magnesium & chloride
Boosts hydration & replenishes essential minerals
Available in orange & lemon lime stick packs
What is creatine?
Creatine is a naturally occurring compound. It’s composed of three amino acids (methionine, glycine, and arginine). About 95% of the body’s creatine supply is stored in muscle tissue, where it’s used for energy production. Some creatine is also stored in the brain.
Creatine works because it helps these tissues and organs generate energy quickly during high-demand or stressful times. Once in cells, creatine is converted into a compound called phosphocreatine, which is used to quickly regenerate ATP (the body’s main energy source).* This means it can help give your muscles more strength and powder during workouts, while supporting mental energy and cognition.*
The thing is, you only experience the true benefits of creatine (more on those in a bit) when your stores are completely saturated. And dietary creatine —because you do get some through the diet—is typically only enough to fill your stores to 60-80%1.
Pair that with the fact that women's creatine stores are about 70-80% lower2 than men's and that women lose up to 8% of their muscle mass3 each decade after 30, it’s no surprise that taking a creatine supplement may have an especially beneficial effect for women of all ages.
Benefits of creatine for women
Creatine supplements provide a targeted and concentrated source of creatine that the body can use readily. It’s the most effective way to saturate your body’s creatine stores. Creatine is also one of the most well-researched supplements out there—with decades of data showing that it’s safe and effective.
More and more research shows that creatine may be especially beneficial for women’s health. In 2021, researchers of a comprehensive review of creatine supplementation and women's health2 concluded that supplementation is beneficial at every life stage—with very little risk.*
Research shows that taking creatine supplements supports4:
- Muscle health: Helps support muscle strength, performance, and maintenance when paired with resistance training.*
- Boosts exercise performance: Helps your muscles rapidly produce energy during short bursts of high-intensity activity.*
- Recovery: Helps replenish the energy stores your muscles rely on during exercise and recovery.*
- Mental energy: May help support the brain during periods of increased cognitive demand or mental fatigue.*
- Memory: May support memory and cognitive performance by helping meet the brain’s energy demands.*
- Bone health: Emerging research suggests creatine may support bone health, particularly alongside resistance training.*
What to look for in a creatine supplement
There are a few things to look for when shopping for a creatine supplement.
Creatine monohydrate: There are several forms of creatine, including creatine hydrochloride, creatine nitrate, and creatine malate. However, creatine monohydrate is by far the most researched form—and the one to prioritize when choosing a supplement. Research suggests that creatine monohydrate is highly bioavailable, meaning the body can effectively absorb and use the creatine you consume.*
An effective dose: For most people, a 3- to 5-gram daily dose of creatine is a well-studied dose to support muscle health, strength, and exercise performance.* Some research suggests that a higher daily intake of 10 grams may be beneficial for supporting brain and bone health, too.* The best creatine supplement should make it easy to reach your desired daily dose.
A convenient format: Creatine is available in powders, capsules, and gummies. Powders are the best way to take an effective dose of creatine without added sugar or a long list of unnecessary ingredients. Many creatine gummies do not contain the amount of creatine they claim to. In addition, creatine gummies have not been clinically studied like creatine powders. In powders, creatine monohydrate has about 100% bioavailability5, meaning pretty much the entire dose you take is the amount your body absorbs and utilizes. Creatine gummies may have a different (lower) bioavailability than powder, but there’s no way to know until new research is published.
Third-party testing: Third-party testing provides an additional layer of quality control, helping verify that a supplement contains what its label says it contains and is free from certain contaminants.
Bonus ingredients, if desired: Creatine monohydrate can absolutely stand on its own. But some formulas combine creatine with complementary ingredients, such as taurine, electrolytes, amino acids, or other nutrients, to support additional goals.*
How to take creatine
You can take creatine at any time of day. While many people like to take it around their workout (before exercise or alongside a post-workout meal or snack), consistent daily intake is more important than timing.*
Creatine as a daily supplement, not something you only take on the days you exercise. Regular use helps you reach and maintain creatine saturation, which is what allows the supplement to support your body's creatine stores over time.*
Creatine powders can be mixed into water, coffee, smoothies, oatmeal, yogurt, or just about any other food or beverage. The most effective routine is the one that makes it easy for you to take your daily dose consistently.
Is creatine only for people who work out?
No. While creatine is particularly well known for supporting strength, power, and exercise performance, its role extends beyond athletic performance.*
Because creatine is involved in cellular energy production, researchers have also studied its potential benefits for muscle health, healthy aging, brain health, and cognition.* This makes it a particularly versatile supplement for anyone looking to support long-term health (not just people training for a specific sport or fitness goal).*
Our winner
creatine with taurine+ is a great option for women because it combines 5 grams of creatine monohydrate with 2 grams of taurine, an amino acid that supports cellular hydration and muscle function.* The result is a simple, thoughtfully formulated daily supplement that supports muscle health, strength, exercise performance, and recovery without unnecessary extras. Many women have shared that taking it has improved their strength and muscle, without the bloat.*
It is available in both individual stick packs and a resealable bag and in flavored (like raspberry and watermelon) and unflavored varieties.