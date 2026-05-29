If you've ever tried to push through a hard workout in the middle of summer, you know the heat changes everything. Your heart rate climbs faster, your muscles fatigue sooner, and that last sprint feels like it takes everything you have. For folks training in hot, humid conditions are constantly looking for an edge, and a growing body of research suggests one amino acid might be worth a closer look. A new study1 looks at the impact of taurine on exercise performance in the heat. Here's what you need to know.