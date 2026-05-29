New Study Shows This Amino Acid Can Help You Power Through Hot Workouts
If you've ever tried to push through a hard workout in the middle of summer, you know the heat changes everything. Your heart rate climbs faster, your muscles fatigue sooner, and that last sprint feels like it takes everything you have. For folks training in hot, humid conditions are constantly looking for an edge, and a growing body of research suggests one amino acid might be worth a closer look. A new study1 looks at the impact of taurine on exercise performance in the heat. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
Researchers set out to determine whether taurine supplementation at different doses could improve exercise performance and endurance during high-intensity work in hot and humid conditions.
Taurine is a conditionally essential amino acid found naturally in meat, fish, and dairy. Unlike branched-chain amino acids, taurine isn't used to build muscle protein. Instead, it plays a regulatory role in the body, supporting calcium handling in muscle fibers, protecting cells from oxidative stress, and helping regulate fluid balance and body temperature.* Prior research has suggested taurine may support exercise performance, but most studies were conducted in temperate environments, leaving a gap in our understanding of how it performs when the heat is on.*
To fill that gap, researchers recruited 16 college-aged athletes (8 male, 8 female) for a randomized crossover trial. Each participant completed four separate testing sessions under hot and humid conditions (above 89°F and 60% relative humidity), with each session using a different condition: 6 grams taurine, 4 grams taurine, 1 gram of taurine, or a placebo.
Participants consumed their assigned supplement approximately 50 minutes before exercise. The exercise protocol included a time-to-exhaustion test followed by six repeated 10-second sprints on a cycle ergometer, with performance metrics tracked across all conditions.
Taurine helped athletes hold their power
Across the board, taurine supplementation helped athletes maintain power output during repeated sprints compared to placebo. However, it did work differently depending on sex and dose.
For male athletes, the 6 gram dose produced the strongest results. Peak power and mean power were significantly better maintained across the six sprints compared to placebo, and time to exhaustion was meaningfully longer. The lower doses showed less pronounced effects.
For female athletes, lower-to-moderate doses (specifically 1 gram and 4 grams) were more effective, while the 6g dose did not produce the same benefit. Fatigue index — a measure of how much power output declined across the sprint set — increased significantly in the placebo condition for females but remained stable in the taurine supplementation groups. In other words, taurine appeared to blunt the rate of fatigue in female athletes, and it did so most effectively at lower doses.
Overall, the optimal dose for each sex produced significantly longer endurance compared to placebo, while the non-optimal doses showed smaller or non-significant differences.
Why taurine may work differently by sex and dose
The researchers propose several mechanisms that could explain taurine's performance benefits in the heat. Taurine:
- Plays a direct role in calcium handling within muscle fibers. During high-intensity exercise, calcium regulation is critical for sustaining muscle contractions. Taurine helps stabilize this process, which may allow muscles to maintain force output longer before fatigue sets in.*
- Has antioxidant properties that may help reduce exercise-induced oxidative stress. In hot and humid conditions, the body is under greater physiological strain as core temperature rises, sweat rate increases, and the cardiovascular system works harder to maintain performance. Taurine's ability to attenuate oxidative damage may be particularly relevant in these conditions compared to a temperate environment.*
- Supports osmoregulation, the balance of fluids and electrolytes in cells. In the heat, fluid shifts and electrolyte losses can accelerate fatigue. Taurine's role in maintaining cellular hydration may help buffer some of that effect.*
As for the sex-specific dose response, the researchers note that differences in body composition, hormonal environment, and baseline taurine metabolism between males and females may influence how much taurine is needed to produce a meaningful effect. Female athletes may reach an effective threshold at lower doses, while males may require a higher dose to achieve the same cellular concentrations. This is an area that warrants further investigation, but the finding underscores why blanket dosing recommendations may not be appropriate for all athletes.
How to supplement with taurine
The findings of this study align with past ones showing that about 1 to 6 grams of taurine supports exercise performance. What's somewhat unique is that this looked at the acute effects of taurine, and the impact of a one-time supplement on certain outcomes.
That said, if your goal is to improve performance at a specific event, supplementing with taurine within an hour may be beneficial, and men seem to benefit from a higher dose than women. For most, a daily dose of 2 grams of taurine is enough to support exercise and recovery on a day-to-day basis. For even more benefits, consider pairing it with creatine.
The two work through complementary mechanisms. Creatine supports the rapid regeneration of ATP (the energy currency your muscles use during short, explosive efforts), and taurine supports calcium handling, reduces oxidative stress, and may help buffer fatigue during repeated high-intensity bouts. Together, they address different rate-limiting factors in performance. mindbodygreen's creatine with taurine+ combines both of these science-backed ingredients.
The takeaway
Taurine is an effective (yet still underutilized) amino acid for improving performance. Taking anywhere from 1 to 6 grams a day can be beneficial for performance, with the lower end of that range better supporting women and the upper end better supporting men.