You've Heard Of The "Everything" Shower — But What About A "Nothing" Shower?
For many, shower routines are sacred. They serve as a grounding moment to wind down, connect with your skin, and quite literally wash away stress.
It's why many take the time to upgrade their shower aesthetic or commit to a weekly ritual that combines every possible grooming habit in one go—a buzzy concept known as the "everything" shower.
Yes, doing the most elicits a special sort of satisfaction (for some, at least), but it's also completely natural to hop in the shower and simmer like a steamed veggie.
No soap, no shampoo—just you, the spray, and maybe a soothing playlist. Presenting: the "nothing" shower.
What is a "nothing" shower?
If the "everything" shower requires pulling out all the stops—body scrubs, hair masks, shave gels—the "nothing" shower entails, well, nothing. Simply stand under the spray and let the warm water soothe your senses.
"I love an 'everything shower'—don't get me wrong," one user captioned a video. "But someone pointed out the bliss of 'the nothing shower,' aka your second shower of the day where you just stand there for a spiritual cleansing of the day. Truly amazing."
That someone must have been creator @alexandra.r.simpson, who raved about "nothing showers" back in January: "Turn on the water, sit down in the tub, and wash absolutely nothing," the caption reads. "Excellent for migraine management, muffling sobs, and hiding from responsibilities." The video has since received over 100,000 likes and 900,000 views, so it seems other folks share the same sentiment.
Benefits
You could take a "nothing" shower for myriad reasons: To ruminate on the day's events, solve problems, role-play conversations, disassociate… So long as you don't reach for the soap, the options are really endless.
And this "spiritual cleansing" component does come with actual mental health benefits. After all, the brain-skin connection is well documented in the field of psychodermatolog.
"There is a big psychological component to washing off the day," board-certified dermatologist and psychiatrist Amy Wechsler, M.D., previously told mindbodygreen. Plenty of people use their shower time as a way to "wash" daily stressors down the drain; one user even shares that she stands under scalding water "after any minor inconvenience."
But wait! There's a catch
On that note, some use the steamy spray just to warm up their bodies, especially now that frigid temperatures are officially upon us.
This is all well and good (and a ritual I recently turned to when the radiator broke in my apartment), but don't forget that hot water has the ability to strip your skin of essential moisture, which, in turn, can lead to dryness, itching, and irritation—not so relaxing.
Yes, your mental health comes first, but your skin barrier doesn't have to play second fiddle! Simply apply body oil before you hop in the shower to create a barrier that keeps hot water from drying out your skin.
Then after you're finished with your "nothing" shower, reapply that body oil over slightly damp skin so you can trap lingering water inside and nourish the skin barrier.
It's a concept I call shower sandwiching, which I learned from celebrity esthetician and dermatological nurse Natalie Aguilar. "You can feel and see the difference in your skin by doing this magical ritual," she says.
The takeaway
Both "everything" and "nothing" showers benefit mental health. The former can help you wind down and feel satisfied from being fully clean (whatever that means to you), while the latter is more about the soothing effect of the warm, steamy water.
Just make sure to protect your skin from the scalding spray—you can soothe your mind without wreaking havoc on your moisture barrier.