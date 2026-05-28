This 3-Nutrient Combo May Support Aging Better Than Exercise Alone
Collagen powders have long been used to support healthy aging, whether that's of the skin (think reducing fine lines and wrinkles while improving elasticity) or joints (think less creakiness). But many collagen powders are now paired with additional ingredients for even more support. Are those additions actually worth it? Well, vitamin C and vitamin E are.
A new review1 analyzed how collagen, vitamin C, and vitamin E may work together, along with exercise, to support healthy aging across multiple body systems (including skeletal muscle, immune function, vascular health, and cognition). Here's what you need to know.
Collagen supports the structural framework
Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, forming the extracellular matrix (ECM) that supports muscle, tendons, ligaments, and vascular tissue. According to the review, collagen supplementation delivers amino acids (particularly glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline) that support ECM remodeling and tendon integrity when paired with resistance training.
The authors are clear that collagen is not a substitute for leucine-rich proteins like whey when it comes to driving myofibrillar muscle growth. Its strength lies in supporting the connective tissue framework that allows muscle to function, transmit force, and recover.
Vitamin C enables collagen synthesis & antioxidant defenses
Vitamin C is an essential cofactor for the hydroxylation reactions that stabilize collagen's triple-helix structure. Without adequate vitamin C, collagen synthesis cannot proceed properly, meaning that taking collagen without sufficient vitamin C may limit its effectiveness.
Beyond that structural role, the review highlights vitamin C's antioxidant and immunomodulatory properties. Evidence suggests it may support vascular function (specifically flow-mediated dilation) and help modulate inflammatory gene expression when combined with exercise. It also regenerates oxidized vitamin E back to its active form, which connects directly to the third nutrient in this combination.
Vitamin E protects cell membranes during exercise
Vitamin E is a fat-soluble antioxidant that works within cell membranes (the fatty outer layers particularly vulnerable to oxidative damage during physical activity). The review describes it as protecting cellular membranes and mitochondria from exercise-induced oxidative stress, supporting muscle recovery, and contributing to vascular health.
But the thing is, high-dose antioxidant supplementation may blunt some beneficial adaptations that exercise produces. Exercise does create an acute inflammatory response in the body, and this response is beneficial for building and repairing muscles. However, high doses of antioxidants may interfere with that beneficial inflammation. However, this review emphasizes that, at moderate amounts (like what you would find in the diet or through many supplements) appears to support recovery without suppressing those adaptive signals.
How these nutrients work together
Vitamin C regenerates oxidized vitamin E, keeping it active. Collagen provides the structural ECM scaffolding for muscle, vascular, and neural tissue. Together, they appear to support redox balance, reducing excessive oxidative damage while preserving the beneficial inflammation signals that drive exercise adaptation.
Exercise acts as the activating force. Physical activity orchestrates collagen turnover, mitochondrial biogenesis, antioxidant enzyme expression, and neuroplasticity. The nutrients support and amplify those processes rather than replace them. For more on aging well through movement and nutrition, the fundamentals remain consistent across the research.
Practical considerations
Based on the ranges discussed in the review, here's what the evidence currently supports:
- Hydrolyzed collagen: 10–30 grams per day, ideally timed around exercise
- Vitamin C: 500–1,000 mg per day
- Vitamin E: Up to 400 milligrams per day. This is a very high amount of vitamin E and dietary intake and most supplements will (and should) provide a much more modest amount.
The authors emphasize this is a preventive strategy, best started before significant muscle loss or functional decline sets in. It works best as part of a broader lifestyle that includes regular structured exercise, particularly resistance training two to three times per week.
Our favorite collagen powder combines all three of these ingredients (in addition to hyaluronic acid, l-glutamine, and biotin). And here's our complete list of expert-vetted collagen supplements.
The takeaway
A new review finds that collagen, vitamin C, and vitamin E may work together alongside exercise to support muscle mass, recovery, antioxidant defenses, and cognitive resilience in older adults. Most evidence still examines each nutrient in isolation rather than as a combined intervention, and results are largely short-term and biomarker-based. Still, the research supports a coordinated approach to nutrition and movement as one of the most promising strategies for aging well.