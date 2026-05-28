This 3-Nutrient Combo May Support Aging Better Than Exercise Alone

But the thing is, high-dose antioxidant supplementation may blunt some beneficial adaptations that exercise produces. Exercise does create an acute inflammatory response in the body, and this response is beneficial for building and repairing muscles. However, high doses of antioxidants may interfere with that beneficial inflammation. However, this review emphasizes that, at moderate amounts (like what you would find in the diet or through many supplements) appears to support recovery without suppressing those adaptive signals.