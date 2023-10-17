Still, beef tallow is likely not all it’s cracked up to be on social media, so let’s squash some rumors.

Some TikTok users claim this product is similar to retinol, and when using it, they don’t have to wear sunscreen because they don’t get burnt anymore. Let’s be clear: Neither claim is true.

See, beef tallow naturally contains vitamin A (the ingredient retinoids get derived from), but that doesn’t mean it functions in the same way as a retinoid. Skin care products like retinol are highly complex and can’t be oversimplified in that way.

Beef tallow does contain antioxidants, which have been shown to support UV protection in research. However, it is certainly no replacement for sunscreen. Rather, the antioxidant support can help mitigate oxidative damage on the skin—the same effect that you can expect from vitamin C serums, for example.

But here’s the thing: Beef tallow is not a stabilized skin care formula, like the retinol and vitamin C serums of the world. This means it can quickly become rancid if it sits on the shelf, especially if it isn’t stored properly. That could lead to irritation, breakouts, and more skin concerns.

The ingredient can also be a bit heavy, potentially too heavy for those with oily skin. Some people may note improvements in acne when using beef tallow, but it could certainly lead to more congestion in others—everyone's skin is different.

To be fair, acne-prone skin does need ample hydration (and oils, contrary to popular belief) and beef tallow certainly checks that box. The fatty acid content will support a healthy skin barrier, and the vitamins are all great for the skin. So it’s not necessarily a bad option for acne-prone folks—but it’s not necessarily comparable to retinol, as some users claim.

Overall, beef tallow is similar to many other natural skin care items with a rich history of use: It’s not necessarily unsafe, but it’s not a cure-all, either. Considering it is not formulated by a cosmetics company, there’s no saying how stable it is or how long it will last, so keep an eye out for funky smells, textures, or signs of irritation. And always be sure to patch test on your arm before lathering up on your face.