Skip to content
Beauty

The Beauty Routine Influencer Sarah Palmyra Is Using As Of Late

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
June 20, 2023
Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
mbg creative / Sarah Palmyra
Image by mbg creative
June 20, 2023
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Beauty routines are never truly stagnant—practices evolve and change like we do. In As of Late, we chat with influential folks about their current products and rituals. Here, we get a snapshot of what they're doing right now: the sacrosanct formulas they use until the last drop, the fresh launches they've got their eyes on, and of course, the why behind it all. 
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Sarah Palmyra started out as the “product junkie” in her friend group. You, know, that friend who seems to have tested every beauty product around? The friend who you can always count on for the best recommendations from hair to skin to makeup and more? 

This love of beauty inspired Palmyra to get a job at Sephora while also getting her master's degree in opera singing—talk about range, no? However, once the pandemic hit, her adoration for the beauty industry was really put in the spotlight.

During this time Palmyra decided to hop on TikTok for fun (as many of us did) and even shared some industry secrets from her time working at Sephora—even starting the video trend “As a former Sephora Beauty Advisor, This Is What You Need To Know.” 

These videos quickly blew up. Flash forward to present day, Palmyra has cultivated a community of over 900,000 followers (and many millions of likes) on TikTok where she continues to keep it real with beauty advice. 

Her page is filled with everything you could want from a “Beauty Bestie” as Palmyra is described: First hand product testing, dupes for buzzy and pricey skin care, makeup hacks, hair growth tips, and so much more. 

Lucky for me, I had the chance to sit down with this beauty guru and learn all about her current obsessions and beauty secrets. Without further ado, this is what Sarah Palmyra is loving as of late. 

Tried-and-true: A barrier-supporting face cream

“I have a few staples that have been in my routine forever, one being the Kate Somerville Goatmilk Cream. This was the first cream that I spent a good amount of money on and I always go back to it because it’s extremely soothing. It’s great if you have any eczema or dry skin. So if I ever mess up my skin barrier, I go right back to that product.”

Kate Somerville

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream

$76
A high-quality barrier cream is always good to have on hand. This luxe formula is packed with deeply nourishing ingredients from peptides to aloe vera and even probiotics from goat's milk to feed your skin's microbiome.
Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream

My beauty secret: If I test a retinol product that's too strong for my face, I'll use it on my body instead. 

“If there’s a retinol product I don’t like, or really any product I don’t like, I’ll just use it on my body.. It's great for texture, fading stretch marks, scarring, and I'll also use it on my hands. So my least favorite retinols that I just need to use up just go right on my hands and my body.”

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Up-and-coming: Sachi Skin

“I really love the brand Sachi Skin. They're starting to get some buzz but they're definitely going to blow up. They have these incredible products with so many amazing ingredients in them and I just can't even say enough good things. They have this retinol cream moisturizer and not only does it have retinol in it encapsulated, but it also has this tripeptide complex and niacinamide and a bunch of antioxidants and skin brighteners."

"So not only does it like maintain your skin barrier, but it's amazing if you have melasma or hyperpigmentation.” 

Sachi Skin

Ursolic Acid & Retinal Overnight Reform

$85
This face cream includes retinaldehyde, a form of retinol just one step away from prescription-grade retinoic acid. The potent ingredient is accompanied by countless skin soothers and protectors to create a face cream that really does it all. I've tested this one myself and I agree—this cream is a true game-changer.
Sachi Skin Ursolic Acid & Retinal Overnight Reform

Splurge-worthy pick: A high-quality LED mask

“First and foremost is the CurrentBody LED Mask. I feel very comfortable recommending that—and I don't feel comfortable recommending a lot of expensive skincare, just because skincare so personal and never want to recommend something that's not going to work. I very much swear by that product."

"Obviously you can get amazing LED treatments in an office, but it's it's expensive. I tested it for a period of three to four months and it just took all the redness out of my skin. It was insane like in the before and afters people accused me of photoshopping."

"I'm 28, so I can't really comment on anti-aging but in terms of just taking down any skin inflammation, really evening out my skin tone, and making my skin glow there’s noticeable results. You do have to use it consistently, and I use it every night now.”

CurrentBody

Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask

$380
Red light therapy for skin has countless benefits: Boosting collagen production, easing redness, and speeding up wound healing to name a few. While it goes for a high price, this tool is worth the investment.
CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask

Budget-friendly must-have: A multi-purpose soothing cream

“I always have the La Roche Posay Cicaplast Balm, and it’s kind of like my budget-friendly version of the Kate Somerville product. I mean, they’re two very different products but they achieve similar thing. If I've chafed my skin somehow or, it's just really irritated, I slather some on and it really just takes the redness down. It’s also really good for beard burn.”

La Roche Posay

Cicaplast Balm B5 For Dry Skin Irritations

$16
An affordable balm like this is great to have on hand for any form of compromised skin—chafing, chapping, cracks, and general irritation. The blend of shea butter, B5, and glycerin helps to relieve all kind of irritation and whip your skin barrier back into shape before you know it.
La Roche Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 For Dry Skin Irritations

What my grandma taught me: Always always always be gentle with your skin

“My grandma always told me to never go to sleep in your makeup and to always to always apply your products upward. She's never rough when she applies her product; she's never smearing it all over her face. She's very gentle. She’ll take her fingers and tap under her eyes. And just to add blood flow she’ll pinch her cheeks after she's applied her moisturizer. She's very intentional.”

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Hannah Frye author page.
Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor

Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.