Sarah Palmyra started out as the “product junkie” in her friend group. You, know, that friend who seems to have tested every beauty product around? The friend who you can always count on for the best recommendations from hair to skin to makeup and more?

This love of beauty inspired Palmyra to get a job at Sephora while also getting her master's degree in opera singing—talk about range, no? However, once the pandemic hit, her adoration for the beauty industry was really put in the spotlight.

During this time Palmyra decided to hop on TikTok for fun (as many of us did) and even shared some industry secrets from her time working at Sephora—even starting the video trend “As a former Sephora Beauty Advisor, This Is What You Need To Know.”

These videos quickly blew up. Flash forward to present day, Palmyra has cultivated a community of over 900,000 followers (and many millions of likes) on TikTok where she continues to keep it real with beauty advice.

Her page is filled with everything you could want from a “Beauty Bestie” as Palmyra is described: First hand product testing, dupes for buzzy and pricey skin care, makeup hacks, hair growth tips, and so much more.

Lucky for me, I had the chance to sit down with this beauty guru and learn all about her current obsessions and beauty secrets. Without further ado, this is what Sarah Palmyra is loving as of late.