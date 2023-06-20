The Beauty Routine Influencer Sarah Palmyra Is Using As Of Late
Sarah Palmyra started out as the “product junkie” in her friend group. You, know, that friend who seems to have tested every beauty product around? The friend who you can always count on for the best recommendations from hair to skin to makeup and more?
This love of beauty inspired Palmyra to get a job at Sephora while also getting her master's degree in opera singing—talk about range, no? However, once the pandemic hit, her adoration for the beauty industry was really put in the spotlight.
During this time Palmyra decided to hop on TikTok for fun (as many of us did) and even shared some industry secrets from her time working at Sephora—even starting the video trend “As a former Sephora Beauty Advisor, This Is What You Need To Know.”
These videos quickly blew up. Flash forward to present day, Palmyra has cultivated a community of over 900,000 followers (and many millions of likes) on TikTok where she continues to keep it real with beauty advice.
Her page is filled with everything you could want from a “Beauty Bestie” as Palmyra is described: First hand product testing, dupes for buzzy and pricey skin care, makeup hacks, hair growth tips, and so much more.
Lucky for me, I had the chance to sit down with this beauty guru and learn all about her current obsessions and beauty secrets. Without further ado, this is what Sarah Palmyra is loving as of late.
Tried-and-true: A barrier-supporting face cream
“I have a few staples that have been in my routine forever, one being the Kate Somerville Goatmilk Cream. This was the first cream that I spent a good amount of money on and I always go back to it because it’s extremely soothing. It’s great if you have any eczema or dry skin. So if I ever mess up my skin barrier, I go right back to that product.”
My beauty secret: If I test a retinol product that's too strong for my face, I'll use it on my body instead.
Up-and-coming: Sachi Skin
“I really love the brand Sachi Skin. They're starting to get some buzz but they're definitely going to blow up. They have these incredible products with so many amazing ingredients in them and I just can't even say enough good things. They have this retinol cream moisturizer and not only does it have retinol in it encapsulated, but it also has this tripeptide complex and niacinamide and a bunch of antioxidants and skin brighteners."
"So not only does it like maintain your skin barrier, but it's amazing if you have melasma or hyperpigmentation.”
Sachi Skin
Ursolic Acid & Retinal Overnight Reform
Splurge-worthy pick: A high-quality LED mask
“First and foremost is the CurrentBody LED Mask. I feel very comfortable recommending that—and I don't feel comfortable recommending a lot of expensive skincare, just because skincare so personal and never want to recommend something that's not going to work. I very much swear by that product."
"Obviously you can get amazing LED treatments in an office, but it's it's expensive. I tested it for a period of three to four months and it just took all the redness out of my skin. It was insane like in the before and afters people accused me of photoshopping."
"I'm 28, so I can't really comment on anti-aging but in terms of just taking down any skin inflammation, really evening out my skin tone, and making my skin glow there’s noticeable results. You do have to use it consistently, and I use it every night now.”
Budget-friendly must-have: A multi-purpose soothing cream
“I always have the La Roche Posay Cicaplast Balm, and it’s kind of like my budget-friendly version of the Kate Somerville product. I mean, they’re two very different products but they achieve similar thing. If I've chafed my skin somehow or, it's just really irritated, I slather some on and it really just takes the redness down. It’s also really good for beard burn.”
La Roche Posay
Cicaplast Balm B5 For Dry Skin Irritations
What my grandma taught me: Always always always be gentle with your skin
“My grandma always told me to never go to sleep in your makeup and to always to always apply your products upward. She's never rough when she applies her product; she's never smearing it all over her face. She's very gentle. She’ll take her fingers and tap under her eyes. And just to add blood flow she’ll pinch her cheeks after she's applied her moisturizer. She's very intentional.”
