Revealed: How Beauty Editors Keep Their Makeup Fresh All Day Long

Makeup application, techniques, and tricks are so dependent on your overall look, skin, and formula preferences. So no matter what, finding what works best for you will take some trial and error.

Schneider's go-to step is finding a primer that compliments your skin and makeup. "I would invest in a primer, especially if you are oil-prone. This way, the foundation or whatever makeup you use can stick to that, not your skin's natural oils," she says.

Luckily, as she notes, there's a new wave of functional primers hitting the market, so there's no shortage of great formulas to test out. Unlike old-school primers, these have active ingredients that also help the skin (with oil and blemish control, for example), so you can improve the skin over time while helping your makeup wearability throughout the day.

My move? Playing around with textures of your concealer and foundation. If you've spent time in the makeup aisle, you know that formulas come from silky, thin serum-like numbers to thick full-coverage options. Use this variety to your advantage.

For example, the skin of the eye area is very thin and experiences a lot of movement throughout the day. Therefore it's more prone to looking clumpy or settling into fine lines. I recommend finding a thin, flexible concealer here—something that moves with the skin. Whereas if you have texture concerns (like acne scars), opt for something with some thickness so it can help smooth the skin out.

