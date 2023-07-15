Avocado Vs. Birch: Which Eco-Friendly Mattress Brand Should You Try?
If you’re struggling to get quality sleep—whether you can’t fall asleep, stay asleep, or both—you've likely considered a new mattress. But have you thought about the materials it's made with? In testing the best nontoxic mattresses, our team is fairly split on Avocado vs. Birch.
The toxic materials found in many synthetic mattresses can off-gas into the surrounding space for years. In fact, a 2022 study1 simulated memory foam mattress off-gassing and found that chemical emissions were still present at the five-year mark. These VOCs, flame retardants, and phthalates can have subtle but potentially serious long-term effects on our health.
Advertisement
What is Avocado?
Known for its sustainable practices, Avocado is a popular mattress company with a number of organic mattresses and bedding options.
The brand values the health of the planet (and its people) and sells mattresses at affordable prices while being environmentally conscious, ethical, and living up to sustainable business practices.
Avocado is a “Best for the World” Certified B Corporation, Climate Neutral and Fair Trade certified, and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet.
While the brand doesn’t provide white glove delivery like some competitor brands, we love that the mattresses are shipped in boxes made from fully recyclable materials.
- Designed in Hoboken and made in California
- High-end sustainable materials with multiple firmness choices and a vegan model
- Three mattress models: Green Mattress, Latex Mattress, and Organic Luxury Mattress
- Prices range from $775 to $2,800
- Crafted with certified organic latex, cotton, and wool, and coils
Advertisement
Avocado mattress pros & cons
- High-end certified organic materials
- Multiple product models, including a vegan option
- Durable mattresses
- Limited warranty
- On the heavier side
Advertisement
What is Birch?
Despite being a bed in a box, Birch mattresses are among some of the most eco-friendly hybrid mattresses on the market.
Crafted with organic materials such as cotton, wool, and latex, Birch mattresses are made in the United States.
In fact, the brand has garnered a few standout certifications, including Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Eco-INSTITUT, and GREENGUARD Gold.
Birch mattresses are known for being medium-firm (so they’re on the firmer side), and are a great match for all sleeping positions.
- Crafted with organic materials in the United States
- Earth-friendly certifications (GOTS, Eco-INSTITUT, GREENGUARD Gold)
- Two mattress models: Birch Natural Mattress and Birch Luxe Natural Mattress
- Prices range from $1,124 to $2,811
- Crafted with organic latex, cotton, and wool
Advertisement
Birch mattress pros & cons
- Made from organic materials
- Breathable
- Ideal for all sleep styles
- Edge support great for couples
- Only one firmness option
- Not the best motion isolation
Advertisement
Our top picks from Avocado & Birch:
Best latex: Birch Natural Organic Mattress
- Material: Organic New Zealand wool, Organic Fair Trade cotton, Natural Talalay latex, 8” steel coils, GOLS-certified organic Arpico latex
- Sizes available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
- How it arrives: At your doorstep, rolled and compressed in a box
- Trial period: 100 nights
- Warranty: 25-year
Made with organic New Zealand wool, organic Fair Trade cotton, natural Talalay latex, and hundreds of steel coils for optimal support, the Birch Natural Organic Mattress is hypoallergenic and it has reinforced side edges that maintain the bed’s structure and shape over time.
It’s a great choice for back and stomach sleepers, with a firm-yet-springy feel. Hot sleepers will also love the breathable, cooling wool surface.
The latex doesn’t have the same cradling sensation as memory foam, but will keep your hips and body in alignment.
Read our detailed review of the Birch Natural Mattress.
Best natural: Birch Luxe Natural Mattress
- Material: Talalay latex, Organic cashmere, Organic wool, Organic cotton, Wrapped steel coils
- Sizes available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split California King
- How it arrives: At your doorstep, rolled and compressed in a box
- Trial period: 100 nights
- Warranty: 25-year
The Luxe model is the upgraded version of the Birch Natural Mattress. This one is a medium-firm hybrid of Talalay latex, steel coils, and comfortable layers of GOTS certified organic cashmere and organic wool (which has been Wool Integrity NZ-certified).
How does it differ? Well, the design includes increased lumbar support (which could be helpful for those dealing with back pain) and reinforced edges (for more durability and room).
We included this one in our list of the best latex mattresses and one of the best mattresses for snoring.
Best firm: Avocado Latex Mattress
- Material: GOLS organic-certified latex, GOTS organic-certified cotton
- Sizes available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split California King
- How it arrives: At your doorstep, rolled and compressed in a box
- Trial period: 365 nights
- Warranty: 10-year
Back, stomach, and heavy sleepers, rejoice: This latex mattress from Avocado is the brand’s firmest option yet.
The Avocado Latex Mattress gives the supportive (yet incredibly luxurious) feeling of laying on your mattress rather than sinking deep into it.
It’s held up by 9 inches of 100% GOLS organic certified Dunlop latex and has a bouncy yet firm feel.
Keep in mind, this is a foam mattress, but it’s rated at a 7.5 out of 10 on the brand’s firmness scale. It’s a great option for couples seeking motion isolation, back or stomach sleepers looking for support, as well as tall or large sleepers.
Best vegan: Avocado Vegan Mattress
- Material: GOLS organic-certified latex, GOTS organic-certified cotton, Reclaimed steel springs
- Sizes available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
- How it arrives: At your doorstep, rolled and compressed in a box
- Trial period: 365 nights
- Warranty: 10-year
If your lifestyle choices keep you from purchasing mattresses made with animal products, you’ll love Avocado’s Vegan Mattress.
This mattress is also featured on our list of the best organic mattresses, after impressing us with its stellar motion isolation (all thanks to its carefully distributed 1,400+ coils).
Avocado’s vegan mattress is made from 100% organic cotton batting, which is ethically harvested from family farms in India.
It boasts a plush-yet-firm finish that’s great for all types of sleepers, especially those who crave extra support.
Best affordable: Avocado Eco Organic Mattress
- Material: GOLS organic-certified latex, GOTS organic-certified cotton, GOLS-certified latex, Recycled steel coils
- Sizes available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
- How it arrives: At your doorstep, rolled and compressed in a box
- Trial period: 100 nights
- Warranty: 10-year
The Eco Organic Mattress is made from GOLS-certified Dunlop latex, GOTS-certified organic wool, organic cotton, and recycled steel coils.
Like all Avocado mattresses, this pick is biodegradable, uses no toxic chemicals, fiberglass, or polyurethane foam, and even has a MADE SAFE non-toxic seal for your safety.
The latex in the mattress has an open-cell structure that prevents you from sinking in (but rather supports you and holds you up) and is naturally temperature regulating.
Avocado vs. Birch
Avocado vs. Birch: Comparing the cost
Avocado vs. Birch: Comparing the materials
Holistic sleep specialist Sarah Silverman recommends opting for a mattress made from organic cotton, organic wool, and natural latex.
Both Avocado and Birch offer mattresses with several (if not all) these materials. Avocado’s mattress materials are entirely biodegradable and ethically harvested from the brand’s own farms in California.
Birch mattresses are sustainably sourced from Southeast Asia, Africa, Brazil, and New Zealand.
Both brands rank high on our picks for the best nontoxic mattresses.
Avocado vs. Birch: Comparing the certifications
At the bare minimum, your mattress should be CertiPUR-US certified, but we recommend looking a bit further.
Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS), Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), OEKO-TEX Standard 100, Greenguard GOLD, and MADE SAFE are all superior certifications indicating that the brand uses healthier materials without the unsavory chemicals.
Avocado’s certifications include Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, Greenguard Gold, GOTS, GOLD, and Forest Stewardship Council.
Birch’s certifications include GOTS, GREENGUARD Gold, and eco INSTITUT.
Who should try an Avocado mattress?
The great thing about Avocado is that there’s a mattress in the lineup for everyone.
The brand’s softer Avocado Green Mattress is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers, while the Avocado Latex Mattress is an excellent choice for back sleepers or those who prefer an extra-firm mattress.
If you want an extra plush, cloud-like mattress, try the brand’s Luxury Organic Mattress.
Who should try a Birch mattress?
For those who appreciate the convenience of a bed in a box and value sustainability, Birch is a solid choice.
If you’re a hot sleeper or someone who sleeps with a partner, you’ll appreciate Birch mattresses’ temperature regulation and edge support.
The blend of wool, latex, and coils help keep you cool throughout the night, while the strong edge support allows for easy movement and maximum bed space.
Birch mattresses have a medium-firm feel, which makes them great for all types of sleepers (back sleepers especially).
FAQ:
Who makes Birch mattresses?
Birch is owned by Helix, a sleep company that launched in 2015. Helix sells mattresses for all types of sleepers, but Birch only has two: the Birch Natural and the Birch Luxe Natural.
Are Birch mattresses good for couples?
Thanks to temperature regulating materials and strong edge support, Birch mattresses are great for couples. The natural wool and latex layers offer breathability and prevent the mattress from trapping body heat.
What’s more, the Birch mattress doesn’t sag or fall around the edges, offering more space for you and your partner to sprawl out.
Are Avocado beds firm?
On a scale of 1 through 10 (with 10 being the firmest), Avocado ranks many of its mattresses at an average of 7, or medium-firm.
Where are Avocado mattresses made?
Avocado mattresses are designed in Hoboken, New Jersey and are made in California.
The takeaway
Avocado and Birch are sustainable and nontoxic mattress brands offering high-quality, eco-friendly mattresses that lean on natural materials like latex, cotton, and wool. To choose between the two, we recommend considering your sleeping position, desired firmness, material preferences, and sizes. To keep elevating your sleep routine, check out our picks for the best memory foam pillows.
Caitlyn Martyn is a freelance writer who covers topics such as wellness, food, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, and more. After graduating from Lehigh University with a degree in Journalism and Marketing, she started a career in writing, product testing, and research. She has several years of experience, and her work has been featured in a number of publications including Byrdie, InStyle, and Popsugar, to name a few. More often than not, you can find her testing products that make life easier (and healthier), on long walks on the water, or perfecting a recipe in her kitchen.