If you’re struggling to get quality sleep—whether you can’t fall asleep, stay asleep, or both—you've likely considered a new mattress. But have you thought about the materials it's made with? In testing the best nontoxic mattresses, our team is fairly split on Avocado vs. Birch.

The toxic materials found in many synthetic mattresses can off-gas into the surrounding space for years. In fact, a 2022 study1 simulated memory foam mattress off-gassing and found that chemical emissions were still present at the five-year mark. These VOCs, flame retardants, and phthalates can have subtle but potentially serious long-term effects on our health.