So you know what authoritarian is, but how does that hold up to the other three? Let's have a debriefing on the theory: The concept of four distinct parenting styles was coined in the 1960s by psychologist Diana Baumrind, who studied preschool-age children and their behaviors. She then compared said behaviors with the interaction with the kids' parents: the adult's disciplinary strategies, how nurturing and caring they were in times of duress, how they communicated together, and expectations of maturity and control.