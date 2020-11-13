There are many ways to parent your kid that can be unique to your family structure, environment, individual needs, cultural context—and so many more variables. Some theories can simply be chalked up to fads (like the bemoaned helicopter parenting). Others have scientific research to back them up—like the four main parenting styles.

The four main parenting styles create a framework for how we evaluate and describe child rearing decisions. But these styles are not stagnant—you can for the most part fall into one “type,” while still exhibiting behaviors of the others. Or cultural norms can play a role in how these parenting styles are exhibited. What we're saying here is that while these may be distinct and differing styles, there is nuance.

One style that tends to catch child care experts' eye quite a bit is “permissive parenting,” as it’s become more common in modern times. Here, we break it down.