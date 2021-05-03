Most identical twins photograph with similar colors. Yet, upon first glance, they couldn’t be more different from one another. On closer evaluation, however, you can see they’re more alike than not.

Use your hand and cover up the top portion of both photographs so only the lower corners are seen. Now look at the lower left-hand corner of the photographs. Both are red, a color I commonly see among young people, especially boys. This color represents new beginnings and survival instinct, which encapsulates the tween age perfectly.

When looking at the lower righthand corner of the photographs, you can see that both boys have little to no energy, indicating that they might be shy or guarded, or stepping into a new phase of their life. The only area of difference is in the area above their heads—the mental field. These boys may act similarly, and internally they’re going through comparable stages, but they think very differently from each other.

It’s a common mistake to think that the mental area is what energetically dominates the aura. I have found that each area contains equally important information. You can still go through a red experience without having a photograph be all red, as these two photographs illustrate.