Ate Too Much Sugar? Here's What RDs Say To Do Next

We've all been there: a single cookie that turns into two or three, a few too many pieces of candy (we're looking at you, Halloween-ready shelves!), or just an extra-high stack of brunch pancakes. Whatever you've eaten, you likely recognize one of the many unpleasant symptoms of sugar overload, whether it's a queasy stomach, exhaustion, a headache, or just feeling generally less than tiptop.

Of course, we always recommend trying to eat as intuitively as possible in the first place. Tune in to your body's needs, and eat as mindfully as possible (read: scarfing down anything while watching TV or scrolling Instagram isn't doing you any favors). For more on mindful eating, check out this post. We also recognize, though, that no one can be perfect all the time, and for those less-than-ideal moments, it's best to be armed with a plan of action.