The Weird Food Supermodels Eat For Great Digestion, Balanced Hormones & Glowing Skin

According to Dr. Passler, bitter herbs and foods improve health in three main ways: "They activate bitter receptors on the tongue, which in turn activates cells in your stomach to normalize acid production for better digestion. When this happens, bile production and digestive enzyme production are improved as well. Proper bile production is essential for detoxifying the liver, excretion of heavy metals from your body, hormone balance, and bowel regularity. Digestive enzymes are essential for extracting and absorbing nutrients from your food. They can also help to reduce the number of unfriendly bacteria in your intestines. Finally, bitter foods also tend to be rich in antioxidants, which help to reduce inflammation."

He starts clients with bitter greens like endive, dandelion greens, broccoli raab, escarole, spinach, mustard greens, and kale. "Many people will add sweeteners like sugary salad dressings to overcome the bitterness, but I’m not a big fan of recommending extra sugar to my patients," he says. "Preparing them with extra-virgin olive oil and fresh garlic is a good option to improve the taste." The fat is important for mellowing any starkly bitter flavor; lemon juice also works wonders to cut and balance the bitterness of greens, whether it's in soups, smoothies, or a quick sauté. If you're not a fan of bitter greens, Dr. Passler also recommends lemons, limes, grapefruits, pepper, ginger, turmeric, thyme, rosemary, bay leaves, and sage.