mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

The Weird Food Supermodels Eat For Great Digestion, Balanced Hormones & Glowing Skin

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
April 25, 2018 — 9:05 AM

Dr. Charles Passler is the man responsible for keeping supermodels like Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, and Amber Valletta feeling nourished and energized and looking ready to hop in front of the camera at any moment. While he relies on a number of dietary protocols to treat various ailments, there's one oft-overlooked category of foods he always recommends to his clients with digestive issues, skin concerns, hormonal problems, and allergies: bitter herbs.

What do bitter foods actually do in your body?

According to Dr. Passler, bitter herbs and foods improve health in three main ways: "They activate bitter receptors on the tongue, which in turn activates cells in your stomach to normalize acid production for better digestion. When this happens, bile production and digestive enzyme production are improved as well. Proper bile production is essential for detoxifying the liver, excretion of heavy metals from your body, hormone balance, and bowel regularity. Digestive enzymes are essential for extracting and absorbing nutrients from your food. They can also help to reduce the number of unfriendly bacteria in your intestines. Finally, bitter foods also tend to be rich in antioxidants, which help to reduce inflammation."

He starts clients with bitter greens like endive, dandelion greens, broccoli raab, escarole, spinach, mustard greens, and kale. "Many people will add sweeteners like sugary salad dressings to overcome the bitterness, but I’m not a big fan of recommending extra sugar to my patients," he says. "Preparing them with extra-virgin olive oil and fresh garlic is a good option to improve the taste." The fat is important for mellowing any starkly bitter flavor; lemon juice also works wonders to cut and balance the bitterness of greens, whether it's in soups, smoothies, or a quick sauté. If you're not a fan of bitter greens, Dr. Passler also recommends lemons, limes, grapefruits, pepper, ginger, turmeric, thyme, rosemary, bay leaves, and sage.

Article continues below

How much bitter food should a person consume daily for optimal results?

Dr. Passler recommends that a whopping 20 percent of a person's plate at each meal be bitter foods. The good news: If you can incorporate them regularly, you might experience the same benefits as his supermodel clients including:

  • Improved skin quality
  • Less digestive upset and fewer food sensitivities
  • Bowel regularity
  • Reduced symptoms of PMS
  • Noticeably better sleep

Given that you likely have a number of these foods in your kitchen, it's worth playing around—adding some lime juice and zest to your morning smoothie; sipping on ginger tea; sautéing some broccoli raab with salt, fresh garlic, and olive oil until they're wilted and dark green, then squeezing some fresh lemon juice to brighten it at the end. Your body—and your palate—will thank you.

Wanna get cooking? This bitter adaptogenic elixir is a great place to start.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad

Abby Moore
The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad
Recipes

Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes

Amanda Torres, M.S.
Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes
$99.99

How To Balance Your Hormones

With Sara Gottfried, M.D.
How To Balance Your Hormones
Functional Food

Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier

Brian Pizzitola
Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier
Beauty

Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs

Andrea Jordan
Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs
Recipes

Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes

Abby Moore
Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine

Abby Moore
How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine
Routines

All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout
Beauty

Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin

Jamie Schneider
Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin
Personal Growth

How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home
Meditation

Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How

Kaia Roman
Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How
Integrative Health

It's More Than Cortisol: 6 Other Hormones Your Body Releases Under Stress

Kristin Hickey
It's More Than Cortisol: 6 Other Hormones Your Body Releases Under Stress
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-bella-hadid-eats-to-get-rid-of-acne

Your article and new folder have been saved!