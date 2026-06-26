Here's How To Work With This Month's Powerful Full Moon In Capricorn
The summer solstice has come and gone, and that means we're officially in Cancer season. As such, this month's full moon will be in Cancer's opposite sign, Capricorn—a zodiac sign all about diligence, hard work, and determination. This makes it an excellent opportunity for us all to focus on our long term goals, working with the moon to clear out any baggage blocking our path.
Here's what to know about the astrology at play behind this full moon, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind June's full moon
This month's full moon will reach its peak illumination on Monday, June 29, at 7:56 p.m. EDT—and with it being in the sign of structured and disciplined Capricorn, it's time to get serious.
Capricorn is represented by the Seagoat, which is able to swim to the depths to cultivate wisdom, as well as climb to great heights, achieving success. So with full moons being a time of culmination, illumination, and often release, this lunation is all about letting go of things that block our larger path to success in life.
This is a moment to create growth and abundance through structure and tangible steps. And to that end, you may also have to ditch any existing structures that aren't working for you.
Luckily, Mars is moving into curious and creative Gemini the day before this full moon, which is going to majorly amp up the energy after the snooze-fest that was Mars in Taurus. At the same time, with the sun, Mercury, and Jupiter all in cozy Cancer right now, we're being asked to balance any bold or impulsive decisions with sensitivity and emotional security.
All in all, the big keyword for this full moon might as well be "focus." Focus on your goals, nix any distractions, and start to take steps (even if they're baby steps!) in the right direction.
3 rituals to work with the full moon in Sagittarius
Meditate outside
With this full moon being in Earth sign Capricorn, it's a great opportunity to connect with Mother Nature and do some reflecting outside. You could simply take a long, mindful walk, meditate under a tree, or do some good old-fashioned earthing.
In any case, ask the Earth to take some of your baggage from you and transform it. Stay open to any intuitive hits or wisdom that comes through as you meditate, and write down any important reflections.
Take a dip in a natural body of water
It's officially summer, so what better time than now to hit the beach? After all, water can be an excellent tool for transmuting and cleansing negative emotions and old emotional wounds, and considering it is Cancer season, working with water can be particularly powerful right now.
Imagine the water is cleansing your body, mind, and spirit—and if you don't live near a natural body of water, you can always take a spiritual bath at home. Here's our guide to ritual baths for more information.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, it's always a good idea to consult your tarot cards if you have any questions around what this full moon means for you. Here's a quick, four-card spread to try:
- What has been building in my life since the Gemini new moon two weeks ago?
- What am I releasing under this full moon?
- Where could I use more of Capricorn's discipline in my life?
- What is my focus this summer season?
The takeaway
When it comes to completing projects, achieving goals, and reaching success, Capricorn doesn't take "no" for an answer. We can all take a page out of that book under these moonbeams, so long as we stay focused, believe in ourselves, and take the right action to get there.
P.S. Don't forget to look into what this full moon means for your zodiac sign.