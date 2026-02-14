How To Work With This Month's Powerful New Moon Solar Eclipse (In Free-Thinking Aquarius)
With less than one week left of Aquarius season, there's still time for the Aquarius new moon to grace our skies—and there's a solar eclipse coming along with it.
New moons are a time for setting intentions, planting seeds, and visualizing what you'd like to begin in your life. But with the influence of the eclipse, we also need to expect the unexpected.
Here's what to know about the new moon solar eclipse, plus how to work with it.
The astrology behind the new moon solar eclipse in Aquarius
This month's new moon arrives in Aquarius on Tuesday, February 17, at 7:01 a.m. EST, bringing with it the annual ring of fire solar eclipse.
As the the AstroTwins explain, this marks the first eclipse on the Leo-Aquarius axis since 2019, reigniting themes of individuality, community, and bold self-expression. "This cosmic reset also lines up with Lunar New Year’s Eve, as we say goodbye to the sensual Wood Snake and gallop into the Year of the Fire Horse," they recently wrote for mindbodygreen.
Indeed, after a year of feeling our feelings and shedding what needed to be released, the Fire Horse should feel like a major breath of fresh air. "The Fire Horse is all about freedom, courage and unstoppable momentum—and paired with Aquarius’s trailblazing spirit, you’re encouraged to break from the herd and let your unconventional ideas run wild between now and February 6, 2027," the twins note.
Your call to action under this new moon? Make space for different opinions, the twins advise. "You don’t have to agree on everything to move forward together," they say. (And Aquarius is the most humanitarian sign of the zodiac, after all.)
3 rituals to work with the new moon solar eclipse
Get grounded
With this new moon in air-sign Aquarius, and the influence of the eclipse during this time, there's a chance we might all feel less grounded than usual.
In that case, this is an excellent opportunity to take things slow, spend some time in nature, and/or do anything that helps you keep your feet on the ground. Think meditating under a tree, doing some breathwork exercises, or even working out in order to connect to your body.
Here's our full guide to grounding techniques for more inspiration.
Do some journaling
As aforementioned, Aquarius is an air sign, full of intellect, unique perspectives, and future-oriented insight. And as the twins note, the Aquarius new moon is all about new ideas, revolution, thinking ahead, and even embracing outsiders.
That being said, getting all your thoughts out on paper by journaling can not only help you clear your head and quiet your mind, but it can be incredibly grounding, too. (Two birds, right?)
Eclipses aren't really times intended for manifesting, though. So despite this being a new moon, you're better off reflecting and thinking about your future right now, rather than taking any aggressive or sudden decisions.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, if you should need some additional clarity under this new moon solar eclipse, why not consult your tarot cards? Here's a four-card spread to try under the new moon:
- Where could I use more of Aquarius' innovation in my life?
- How am I needed by the collective?
- What is coming in for me over the next six months?
- What is this eclipse revealing to me?
The takeaway
While it's typically a good idea to take things slow during an eclipse, this new moon is still giving us the chance to future-forecast and start planning ahead. As the twins say, "Plant those seeds for what you want to innovate, experiment with, or completely reimagine; The ideas you hatch now could carry you into galaxies unknown."