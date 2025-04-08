Advertisement
The Astrology Behind April's Full Pink Moon + 3 Rituals To Work With It
It's that time of year again, folks; We're right in the middle of Aries season, a new astrological year has begun, and April's full Pink Moon is right around the corner.
This full moon marks a big shift into spring here in the northern hemisphere, and it also highlights themes around balance, harmony, and relationships.
Here's more on the astrology behind this year's Pink Moon, plus three rituals to work with its energy.
The astrology behind April's full Pink Moon
This month's full moon peaks in the sign of Libra on April 12, at 8:22 p.m. EST. The full moon in April has been coined the "Pink Moon," because it arrives during the time of year when pink wildflowers bloom in North America. It has also been called the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Fish Moon, and the Egg Moon—all names connecting this moon to the season in which it arrives.
Being the first full moon of the astrological new year and following the spring equinox, this moon carries themes of balance and new life.
And with Libra being the sign of partnerships, the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen's horoscope, birds of a feather might just stay together under the light of these moonbeams.
Of course, just remember that we're still in Mercury retrograde's lingering "shadow period," and Venus retrograde ends the very same day as this full moon. In simple terms? Getting along well might still take some extra effort and care.
"If you’re still searching for your perfect plus-one, cast a wider net," the twins say. This full moon gets a buddy pass from global Jupiter in Gemini, they note, which could magnetize interest from a far-flung locale. "Since Jupiter is the galactic gambler, you might as well adopt the mantra, 'Nothing ventured, nothing gained,'" the twins add.
On the flip side, if you've been at odds with your person, this diplomatic moon could set the stage for a productive dialogue. "The only catch? Feisty Mars in Cancer is squaring la luna, so go in softly to avoid setting off anyone’s defense mechanisms or accidentally triggering their inner eight-year-old brat," the twins write for mindbodygreen.
3 rituals to work with the Pink Moon
Do some meditation and/or breathwork
Full moons are a powerful time for meditation, and with this being an air sign full moon, it's also a great opportunity to do some breathwork. You can do the following meditation from the twins on its own, or incorporate some breathwork to give it an activating twist.
- Sit comfortably in a space where the moonlight is visible.
- Close your eyes and feel the moon's beams fill the room and your body.
- Focus on your breath and the intention you've set.
- Imagine the moonlight enveloping and purifying your body, mind, and spirit.
- Slowly bring your attention back to the room and open your eyes.
- Repeat as many times as you'd like in the three to five hours before or after the full moon.
Connect with the Earth
The Pink Moon is deeply connected to nature, being the first full moon of spring, when the Earth begins to thaw after a long winter. As such, connecting with nature is a great idea under this moon.
You can take a mindful walk outside, commune with your friendly neighborhood trees, and even charge up your crystals or other magical tools (earthly material!) in the moonlight.
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, the full moon is a great time to consult your tarot cards for clarity, so grab your favorite deck and try the following four-card spread:
- What area of my life is currently needing more balance?
- What am I being asked to release under these moonbeams?
- Where could I use more of Libra's diplomacy in my life?
- What does this Libra moon have in store for my relationships?
The takeaway
With Mercury and Venus retrograde's shadow periods looming as this moon takes center stage, we all have a chance to assess the larger themes in our relationships, as well as the level of balance and harmony in our lives.