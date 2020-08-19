Most of the shower-time conversation tends to focus on length (are you staying in until your fingertips are pruned?) and temperature of the water (are you stepping under a scalding spray?). But let's take a deeper dive into the water itself: Are you showering in hard or soft water?

For some, the type of water can tip the scale between healthy and dry, irritated skin. But how do you know which type of water you have? Here's how to tell what's coming out of the tap.