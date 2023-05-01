“One of the main characteristics of an addiction to drama is that it is almost impossible to find stillness,” says Lyons. Do you find it difficult to truly relax and let your mind go blank? If you have an addiction to drama, “you're thinking about a fight from the other day, you're thinking about all the things you have to do, you're revving yourself up from that,” notes Lyons.

If you never allow yourself to relax and you’re always looking for some sort of stimulus, then your body will likely continue to feel on edge. “We rely on the stimulus of stress to maintain a way of being awake in the world, a way of functioning in the world,” Lyons adds. “You are creating or seeking out the conditions of stress and flooding yourself with that cortisol and adrenaline.”

If this sounds familiar, try practicing true stillness and relaxation—perhaps a meditation session, if it’s available to you. And even if your internal alarm bells start to ring when you’re feeling vulnerable, try to remain in that stillness instead of seeking out stressful situations. Again, it takes time, but you may start to become more comfortable with letting go.