First things first: Infrared saunas are better than traditional saunas in terms of skin benefits (although, both versions have benefits for overall well-being). "Infrared saunas are ideal for promoting overall skin health because the wavelengths penetrate skin directly to help increase circulation, detox the skin and unclog pores via sweating, and reduce inflammation," board-certified dermatologist Kim Nichols, M.D., FAAD, tells mbg. (For those wondering: No, sweating itself does not cause breakouts; it's when you let that sweat and bacteria linger on the skin that it can clog up those pores.)