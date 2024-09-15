Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

Are Saunas Actually Good For Your Skin? A Derm Weighs In

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
September 15, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Sunlighten / Contributor
September 15, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Hopping in the sauna post-workout (or whenever you'd like) is a beloved practice for many. You may love it because it simply feels great, but there are plenty more reasons to commit to a daily or weekly sauna session, if you can.

But is this prescribed sweat session just as good for your skin as it is for your overall health? We've been wondering the same thing—so here's what a board-certified dermatologist has to say on the topic. 

Are saunas good for your skin?

First things first: Infrared saunas are better than traditional saunas in terms of skin benefits (although, both versions have benefits for overall well-being). "Infrared saunas are ideal for promoting overall skin health because the wavelengths penetrate skin directly to help increase circulation, detox the skin and unclog pores via sweating, and reduce inflammation," board-certified dermatologist Kim Nichols, M.D., FAAD, tells mbg. (For those wondering: No, sweating itself does not cause breakouts; it's when you let that sweat and bacteria linger on the skin that it can clog up those pores.)

Additionally, we know that heat can generally be a trigger for things like rosacea, acne, and dermatitis. However, infrared saunas may provide a loophole: "Because infrared saunas stimulate anti-inflammatory responses in the body, it is possible that symptoms could be alleviated," Nichols notes. 

Of course, how you prep your skin for the sauna will also influence how your skin reacts. Here's what Nichols recommends you do pre-sauna: 

  1. Remove your makeup and cleanse your skin. 
  2. Apply a lightweight moisturizer
  3. Drink a large glass of water. 

And there you have it: Infrared saunas are, in fact, great for your skin in addition to your overall health, as long as you prep your skin accordingly.

If you're concerned about any skin conditions you have or how your unique skin type will react to regular sauna use, it's always best to ask your dermatologist. But generally, consider skin health one more reason to take up sauna bathing.

The takeaway

Infrared saunas are great for the skin because they help detox and unclog pores via sweating, reduce inflammation, and increase circulation.

Be sure to enter the sauna with clean skin, use a light moisturizer before, and drink plenty of water. Ready to invest in your own at-home sauna system? Here are a few of the best options on the market to ease your search.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

This Tea Rinse Is Like An At-Home Salon Appointment & Helps With Hair Growth
Beauty

This Tea Rinse Is Like An At-Home Salon Appointment & Helps With Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

This Tea Rinse Is Like An At-Home Salon Appointment & Helps With Hair Growth
Beauty

This Tea Rinse Is Like An At-Home Salon Appointment & Helps With Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.