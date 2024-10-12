"It has a good safety profile as there are no known negative interactions with other skin care ingredients. It's also known to be less irritating and more gentle on the skin than other skin-lightening agents, so it can be a good choice for those with sensitive skin," says Barr. "That being said, although a safer alternative to hydroquinone, it's not as effective, so to get the best results, it needs to be used twice daily and is best used in conjunction with other skin brightening ingredients like vitamin C, alpha-hydroxy acids and topical retinol."